75 years of Thailand-Laos relations: “The Mekong connecting hearts, weaving bonds of friendship”

In addition, fewer people may be aware that Loei Province is home to a Friendship Bridge spanning the Heung River in Tha Li District, directly opposite Xayaboury Province.

Though built from cold steel and dusty concrete, the bridges have evolved into living symbols connecting the hearts of the peoples of the two lands along the Mekong River.

They facilitate travel, expand trade and investment, and help transform the Thai–Lao border into a zone of opportunity—improving livelihoods, opening economic gateways to the Greater Mekong Subregion, and advancing bilateral relations through a shared vision of connectivity.

Thailand and Laos share a common border of approximately 1,800 kilometres, more than half of which runs along the Mekong River.

In 2024, the value of bilateral trade reached 290 billion baht (US$8.28 billion), 98 per cent of which was border trade, making Thailand Laos’ largest trading partner.

Both countries have set a trade target of 350 billion baht (US$11 billion) by 2027.

It is proven that the Friendship Bridges have helped facilitate tourism: in 2025, over 2 million Thai and Lao tourists travelled between the two countries, with a target of 3 million visitors annually.

Before the bridges were built, crossing the Mekong was far less convenient.

Yet the river was never a barrier to human connection, as captured in the classic song “Lam Khong Lam Rak” by Euah Suntornsanan and Thatree — “The Mekong’s banks seem far apart, yet in our hearts they are only an arm’s length away. We see the distance through our eyes, yet our hearts drift to one another”.

Seven decades later, the Friendship Bridges have brought the two shores even closer, fostering not only economic exchange but also people-to-people diplomacy.

75 Years of Thailand–Laos: neighbours and kin in spirit

People-to-people ties between Thailand and Laos continue to flourish, buoyed by shared language that often allows communication without interpreters, and a common Buddhist faith that has long connected the two nations.

Phra That Phanom in Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom Province has served as a spiritual landmark for Buddhists on both sides of the Mekong for centuries.

Likewise, many Thais make pilgrimages to Vientiane to pay homage at That Luang and to That Ing Hang in Savannakhet.

Far from dividing the region, in turn, the Mekong River is a sacred link, flowing between communities united by faith and tradition.

Since 2001, drawing on their shared Buddhist heritage, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand has regularly organised Royal Kathina Robe Offering ceremonies at temples across Laos.

Similarly, the Lao–Thai Friendship Association has organised Kathina Robe Offering ceremonies in several provinces of Thailand to support and preserve Buddhism and to promote exchanges and visits between the peoples of the two nations.

The most recent Royal Kathina Robe Offering ceremony, held on October 19, 2025, at Sunantharam Temple in Savannakhet, was accompanied by a variety of community activities, including Thai–Lao trade fairs, contemporary music performances, youth football training, and free mobile medical services.

In 2025, the Royal Thai Embassy in Vientiane, together with the Consulate-General in Savannakhet and the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, organised a painting competition themed “75 Years of Harmony: Thailand–Laos Relations”.

The event was accompanied by the Thai–Lao Cultural Performance: A Celebration of Friendship, showcasing Thai Nora and Fon Lamvong Lao—both recognised by UNESCO as forms of intangible cultural heritage.

At the same time, a series of economic seminars held across Laos forged connections among business communities from both countries, fostering the exchange of expertise and ideas and underscoring the strategic depth and multifaceted strength of Thai–Lao relations.

75 Years of Thailand–Laos: advancing towards a sustainable partnership

Over the past 75 years, Thai–Lao relations have been nurtured and elevated to a partnership of trust, kinship, and shared resilience.

This close bond is clearly reflected not only in times of prosperity but also in moments of hardship.

In 2024 and 2025, Thailand and Laos experienced severe flooding caused by Typhoon Yagi, Typhoon Wutip, and Typhoon Wipha, resulting in significant loss of life and damage to property in both countries.

Throughout this period, the two nations provided each other with mutual support both in cash and in kind.

In addition, the Royal Thai Government presented a rescue boat as a symbol of friendship between Thailand and Laos.

These acts of mutual support highlight a shared commitment to stand together, showing that Thai–Lao ties endure through both challenges and moments of lasting achievement.

The 75th anniversary is therefore more than a celebration; it is an opportunity to chart the future of relations for the lasting benefit of people on both sides of the Mekong.

Strengthening cooperation in border security remains a key priority, encompassing counter-narcotics efforts, intelligence sharing, joint patrols, the fight against transnational and cybercrime, anti-money laundering measures, and capacity-building to address emerging threats.

Alongside this, sustainable alternative development projects, such as support for the Vanmai Coffee Cooperative and Meung Tea Producers Cooperative, aimed at reducing opium cultivation, continue to play a vital role in promoting long-term stability and prosperity.

Against the backdrop of global economic and geopolitical uncertainties, improved logistics connectivity—through roads, railways, and bridges—is emerging as a key driver of shared prosperity.

Enhanced infrastructure facilitates border trade and transit transport through Laos to major markets such as Vietnam and China.

To this end, both governments are pressing ahead with major projects, including a new railway bridge across the Mekong linking Nong Khai and Vientiane, slated for completion by 2030, the Sixth Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge between Ubon Ratchathani and Salavan, and upgrades to Route 12, the shortest trade route connecting Thailand to Vietnam, to name just a few.

Environmental cooperation is also gaining momentum.

Since 2023, Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar have worked together under the CLEAR Sky Strategy to address PM2.5 pollution.

Building on this framework, Thailand and Laos are planning joint initiatives to develop air quality monitoring applications, strengthen telemetry networks for early warning systems, and enhance coordinated management of the Mekong River.

As relations move into 2026, Thailand and Laos are moving forward not only as neighbours, but as strategic partners committed to comprehensive cooperation—strengthening livelihoods, enhancing security, and advancing shared prosperity along the Mekong.

This partnership is guided by a simple yet profound principle: “Lao PDR’s security and prosperity are Thailand’s security and prosperity.”

By Krongkanit Rakcharoen, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Lao PDR.