Four parties propose tax reform plans to tackle Thailand's low taxpayer base



Thai Kao Mai Party: Digital Data and Negative Income Tax

Panurach Dumrongthai, Head of Strategy for Thai Kao Mai Party, suggested linking personal identification numbers with financial transactions to create a transparent and traceable tax system. The party also proposed Negative Income Tax, where the government would support low-income earners, alongside Universal Basic Income (UBI), to provide a more equitable distribution of wealth and reduce poverty. Their vision centres around using AI and data analytics to accurately track financial transactions and ensure fairness in tax collection.



Pheu Thai Party: Expanding the High-Value Economy

Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, Chairman of the Economic Committee of Pheu Thai, focused on boosting tax revenue through the growth of Thailand’s high-value economy, which includes the processed agricultural sector, technology industries, and services like medical tourism and wellness. The party also introduced the “Millionaire Lottery” policy, where consumers would enter a lottery by submitting receipts for purchases, encouraging greater participation in the tax system. Additionally, Pheu Thai plans to introduce higher deductions for key groups, including the elderly, farmers, and volunteers, to build a more inclusive economy.



The Urgency for Tax Reform

The common theme across all parties was the urgent need for tax reform to address Thailand’s taxpayer base. Despite positive proposals, the parties agreed that improving the welfare system and fostering economic growth through SMEs and digital transformation must be a priority. With the country’s tax collection system struggling to capture a significant portion of the workforce, these reforms aim to address inequality and ensure long-term economic sustainability.

By focusing on policies that enhance digital infrastructure, SME growth, and inclusive financial management, these proposals highlight a shift towards a fairer, more effective tax system that can drive the future of Thailand’s economy. As political campaigns heat up, these plans will become a key area of discussion ahead of the 2026 election, shaping the country’s economic trajectory in the years to come.