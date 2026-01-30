Chevron Supports Government Agencies and Leading Universities to Spark Youth Learning and Inspire STEM Career Paths through the “Children’s University Thailand 2016” Project

The project aimed to promote learning and stimulate interest among upper primary and lower secondary students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through engaging hands-on experimental activities, in line with the royal initiative of Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, The Princess Royal. In 2016, more than 3,400 students from 150 schools across the country participated in the programme. Activities were subsequently held throughout the year at participating universities and partner organisations, with joint plans to expand the project to other provinces nationwide in 2017.

The Children’s University project provides opportunities for students from primary to lower secondary levels to take part in fun and challenging scientific experiments, allowing them to experience learning in a university-like environment. The initiative aims to spark interest in science and inspire further education and future careers in STEM fields.

The Children’s University project was first launched in Germany before being expanded to other countries. Children’s University Thailand was established in 2011 under the royal initiative of Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, The Princess Royal, following her visit to observe the project in the People’s Republic of China.