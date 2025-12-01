Power outages in Phu Quoc hit 30,000 households, following submarine cable incident

An Giang Power Company on Sunday reported that the 110kV Ha Tien–Phu Quoc submarine cable had been severed, affecting tens of thousands of customers on the resort island.

So far, electricity has been restored for about 17,400 customers, while roughly 12,000 customers in the northern part of the island remain affected.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, near the mainland end of the submarine cable route in Ha Tien. An Giang Power Company and the Phu Quoc Electricity Management Team activated emergency response measures, mobilising maximum personnel and coordinating with technical departments to isolate the affected area, identify the cause, and carry out repairs.