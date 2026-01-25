Thai Airways reassures shareholders; dividend clarity expected end-Feb

Chai Eamsiri, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, said that regarding concerns over operating results and the company’s financial position, he would like to reassure stakeholders that shareholders’ equity is currently not negative, and that the company has returned to an accumulated profit position.

Under the company’s regulations, if there is profit, the company can consider paying a dividend.

Clear details of the dividend plan will be communicated towards the end of February.

He also urged shareholders to remain patient and confident in Thai Airways’ efforts to prove itself over the past 4–5 years.

He does not want shareholders to rush to sell their shares, as they may miss an opportunity, noting that the current share price remains stable and is higher than the previous offering price.

In addition, based on recent signals from shareholders, particularly the cooperative shareholder group, they previously announced that they would “not sell” THAI shares after the Silent Period ends on February 4, as they are confident in the improving fundamentals and believe the price can continue to rise.

Other shareholder groups are also expected to review their positions and maintain confidence in Thai Airways’ operating performance.