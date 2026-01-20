Thai Airways in talks to lease 10 Boeing 787s as fleet targets 100 aircraft in 2026

Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) is negotiating to lease 10 wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft to strengthen its fleet, with talks expected to be completed by mid-February, following board approval.

Chai Eamsiri, THAI’s chief executive officer, said the airline is currently in discussions on the lease agreement for the 10 Boeing 787 aircraft. If finalised as planned, THAI expects to begin taking delivery in June-July this year, with the aircraft to be phased in to bolster the fleet.

THAI needs to increase the number of narrow-body aircraft to address the issue that it will face a shortage of wide-body aircraft, as another 10 wide-body aircraft are due to be retired this year. This is while the airline waits for delivery of 45 new Boeing 787 aircraft it has ordered, which are scheduled to begin arriving from early 2028.

For the 10 leased aircraft, THAI will lease 10 Boeing 787-8 aircraft previously operated by China Eastern Airlines from the lessor Avolon of Iceland, after the company agreed to reduce the lease rate for THAI.

In addition, THAI has leased 32 new Airbus A321neo narrow-body aircraft since 2024, and has recently begun taking delivery of the first aircraft. It expects 16 A321neo aircraft to be delivered this year, with the full batch to be delivered within three years (2026-2028).

THAI said all of the aircraft are new-generation models and are expected to significantly increase revenue and operational efficiency. In particular, the Airbus A321 is 20% more fuel-efficient than older models and reduces CO2 emissions by the same proportion. The cabin interiors will also emphasise a premium experience to compete at a global level.