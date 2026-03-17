UAE shuts airspace amid fresh Iran attack threat

At 7:45am Thailand time on March 17, 2026, the United Arab Emirates closed its airspace completely until further notice. The UAE’s Minister of Defence said Iran is preparing a new round of drone and missile attacks targeting the country.

The UAE has since announced a full nationwide airspace closure to ensure the safety of flights and crew, as well as to protect its sovereignty and territorial security, following continued Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting oil depots and ports.

The UAE’s civil aviation authority stated that parts of the country’s airspace had been temporarily closed as a special precautionary measure.





Meanwhile, Xinhua reported that the Dubai Media Office confirmed via the platform X that the loud sounds heard across various areas of Dubai were caused by air defence systems successfully intercepting Iranian drones and missiles.

In addition, the UAE has temporarily banned foreign airlines from operating inbound and outbound flights at the two main airports in Dubai following earlier drone attacks.

The measure will remain in effect until further notice from authorities.

Local sources reported that the incident has also caused severe disruptions to aviation fuel supply systems in Dubai. Fuel supply chain issues are now impacting overall flight operations.

Relevant authorities are urgently implementing measures to restore the situation and are working to return airport operations to normal as quickly as possible.