Nation Group sees 6% revenue growth and 33% boost in online sales

Meanwhile, the company has also achieved revenue growth, particularly from its online channels, and effectively managed costs.
For the first half of 2025, total group revenue increased by 6% compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven mainly by a 7% increase in service and sales revenue and a 9% rise in advertising income.
The growth is attributed to the continued increase in consumer use of online media, resulting in a remarkable 33% increase in the company's online advertising sales.
However, the company still posted a net loss of 47.99 million baht, marking a significant reduction of 88% from the 399.58 million baht loss reported in the same period last year.
For the six months ending June 30, 2025, the company recorded a net loss of 132.55 million baht, a 74% decrease from the 509.87 million baht loss in the same period last year, which included a 288 million baht impairment loss from asset write-downs in the previous year.
Shine Bunnag, CEO of Nation Group, stated, "The results reflect a positive sign of improvement and the promising direction of the company’s future, despite external pressures such as the economic downturn and the shift from the Analog to the Digital AI era."
"Over the past nine months, we have managed costs efficiently, resulting in a reduction of our fixed costs by over 15% or approximately 10 million baht per month, while continuing to focus on producing quality content based on media ethics for society."
"In parallel, we have been exploring plans to diversify the company’s revenue streams. From focusing solely on B2B, we are now expanding into B2C and B2B2C business models in the near future, alongside expanding our customer base and offering products beyond news, such as in the entertainment sector. This includes organising music festivals in partnership with Live Nation Asia to better segment media users and meet customer needs."
Shine further highlighted that the improved performance also stems from cost control measures and restructuring efforts that began in mid-2024. These efforts, including integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance efficiency, have contributed to a significant reduction in fixed costs.
The positive results of cost reductions are clearly reflected in the company’s Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA), which turned positive in May.
Shine concluded, "Although Nation Group still faces accounting losses today, we have already passed the most challenging phase, having undergone a major transformation to move forward into the future.”
“The results of our efforts are beginning to show in the financial statements. Next year will be the year of strategic adjustments and business model changes to adapt to the evolving digital world."
Additionally, the management has outlined strategic measures to address the situation, including improving operational efficiency in each business unit, increasing new revenue channels, reducing redundancy in some departments, and fostering internal collaboration to promote strong growth.