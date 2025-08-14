Nation Group sees 6% revenue growth and 33% boost in online sales

Meanwhile, the company has also achieved revenue growth, particularly from its online channels, and effectively managed costs.

For the first half of 2025, total group revenue increased by 6% compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven mainly by a 7% increase in service and sales revenue and a 9% rise in advertising income.

The growth is attributed to the continued increase in consumer use of online media, resulting in a remarkable 33% increase in the company's online advertising sales.

However, the company still posted a net loss of 47.99 million baht, marking a significant reduction of 88% from the 399.58 million baht loss reported in the same period last year.

For the six months ending June 30, 2025, the company recorded a net loss of 132.55 million baht, a 74% decrease from the 509.87 million baht loss in the same period last year, which included a 288 million baht impairment loss from asset write-downs in the previous year.