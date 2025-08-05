Nation Group aids border victims in Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani

The initiative aims to extend a helping hand to those in need, ensuring relief reaches the victims.
Wichathon Wongpan, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Nation TV, representing the Nation Foundation, along with the team, travelled to Si Sa Ket province—one of the areas heavily impacted by the conflict. Many villagers have been forced to seek refuge at evacuation centres, including one located in Kantharalak District, which currently houses over 600 people, mostly children, the elderly, and women.
Nation Group, together with the Nation Foundation, quickly provided essential supplies, including shoes, cough medicine, mosquito nets, blankets, children’s clothing, and women’s underwear. The donation of children’s shoes brought smiles and joy to the children and residents in the shelter.
Evacuation Centre Head Shares Updates on Relief Efforts
Khun Sainetr, the head of the evacuation centre, shared that around 200 to 300 evacuees are currently housed there. Most of the evacuees are from villages near Phu Ma Kua, a combat zone. The villagers have been staying at the centre for nearly 10 days.
While donations have been sufficient for now, the evacuees, especially children and the elderly, are longing to return home, but they have yet to receive permission due to ongoing safety concerns. Only some men have returned to check on their homes, while the elderly and children remain in the shelter.
Food supplies in the centre are still adequate for the next 2-3 days. The assistance from the Nation Foundation has greatly helped in managing the care of the evacuees.
The delivery was made possible through the support of Thai Parcel Public Company Limited, which facilitated the transportation of donated goods.
Nation Group Supports Evacuees in Ubon Ratchathani
In addition, Nation Group and the Nation Foundation have set up a mobile kitchen and donated essential supplies to another shelter in Ubon Ratchathani, located near the conflict zone. The shelter houses over 400 people, including the elderly, children, and women.
At the shelter, the Nation Foundation opened a mobile kitchen to prepare meals for the evacuees and also distributed essential goods such as cartoon-themed slippers, women’s underwear, infant formula, and other necessary supplies.
Sujitra Phapan, the Muang Dech Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO) president, mentioned that the shelter continues to care for evacuees, as the number of people has not decreased. Many evacuees are from Dom Pradit Subdistrict in Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani, a border community.
The Nation mobile kitchen collaborates with the local SAO to support evacuees. The SAO prepares three meals daily for the evacuees, alternating different menus. However, the resources are still insufficient as evacuees remain displaced, requiring ongoing essentials such as sarongs, underwear, and fresh food for cooking.
Gratitude and Continued Support
The SAO president expressed gratitude to the Nation Foundation for its support, stating that the assistance has greatly alleviated the burden on the evacuees. "While we have a royal kitchen, we still need to share food with the other 17 shelters under our care. The Nation Foundation’s help has made a significant impact," she said.
She also reassured that the foundation’s donated funds would be well-managed to ensure every evacuee receives the necessary support.
Finally, the Sujitra thanked Thai Parcel Public Company Limited for its continued support in transporting the donations to the shelters at the border.