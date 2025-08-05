Nation Group aids border victims in Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani

The initiative aims to extend a helping hand to those in need, ensuring relief reaches the victims.

Wichathon Wongpan, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Nation TV, representing the Nation Foundation, along with the team, travelled to Si Sa Ket province—one of the areas heavily impacted by the conflict. Many villagers have been forced to seek refuge at evacuation centres, including one located in Kantharalak District, which currently houses over 600 people, mostly children, the elderly, and women.

Nation Group, together with the Nation Foundation, quickly provided essential supplies, including shoes, cough medicine, mosquito nets, blankets, children’s clothing, and women’s underwear. The donation of children’s shoes brought smiles and joy to the children and residents in the shelter.

Evacuation Centre Head Shares Updates on Relief Efforts

Khun Sainetr, the head of the evacuation centre, shared that around 200 to 300 evacuees are currently housed there. Most of the evacuees are from villages near Phu Ma Kua, a combat zone. The villagers have been staying at the centre for nearly 10 days.

While donations have been sufficient for now, the evacuees, especially children and the elderly, are longing to return home, but they have yet to receive permission due to ongoing safety concerns. Only some men have returned to check on their homes, while the elderly and children remain in the shelter.