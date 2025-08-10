Nation Group, partners deliver aid to Thai–Cambodian border conflict victims

Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag, Pakorn Puengnet, managing editor of Nation TV; Wichathon Wongpan, deputy editor-in-chief of Nation TV; and Nalin Singhaputtangkul, a Nation TV news anchor, together handed over 500,000 baht in cash, along with essential items including dry food, a silent generator, canned coffee, drinking water, power banks, and other supplies donated by partners, for distribution to those affected by the crisis.

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Region, represented the Royal Thai Army in receiving the donation, along with Nakhon Ratchasima governor Chaiwat Chuenkosum, who will coordinate its delivery to communities in need.