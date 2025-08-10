Nation Group, partners deliver aid to Thai–Cambodian border conflict victims

Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag, Pakorn Puengnet, managing editor of Nation TV; Wichathon Wongpan, deputy editor-in-chief of Nation TV; and Nalin Singhaputtangkul, a Nation TV news anchor, together handed over 500,000 baht in cash, along with essential items including dry food, a silent generator, canned coffee, drinking water, power banks, and other supplies donated by partners, for distribution to those affected by the crisis.
Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Region, represented the Royal Thai Army in receiving the donation, along with Nakhon Ratchasima governor Chaiwat Chuenkosum, who will coordinate its delivery to communities in need.
Shine said that although the situation appeared to be easing, it was too soon to be complacent. The Nation Foundation would continue to provide aid to evacuees and expressed gratitude to Thais nationwide for their generous contributions.
He also thanked Thai Parcels for its logistics support throughout the initiative.
In addition to Nation Group’s contributions, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, accompanied by members of parliament, senators, and the King Prajadhipok’s Institute, also visited to show support and delivered medical supplies and essential goods worth 2.1 million baht to help soldiers serving on the frontline in defence of national sovereignty.