Nation Group delivers relief to evacuees near Si Sa Ket border

SUNDAY, AUGUST 03, 2025

Nation Group, in collaboration with the Nation Foundation, has continued its “Nation Shares Kindness” initiative by delivering essential supplies to civilians affected by the Thai-Cambodian border conflict. 

The latest outreach took the team to Si Sa Ket province, where hundreds of people have been displaced from their communities.

Representing the Nation Foundation, Nation TV’s deputy editor-in-chief Wichatorn Wongphan led a delegation to a temporary shelter in Kantharalak district to provide immediate relief.

The team distributed necessities including children’s shoes, mosquito nets, blankets, children’s clothing, women’s undergarments, and cough medicine. The children’s shoes, in particular, were warmly received, bringing smiles to young faces amid hardship.

Thai Parcels Plc provided vital support by transporting all donated items to the site.

Khun Sainet, the shelter coordinator, said around 200–300 evacuees are currently staying at the centre, mostly residents from near the Phu Makua clash zone. Many have been living at the shelter for over ten days.

While basic needs are being met for now through ongoing donations, many evacuees—especially the elderly and children—remain unable to return home due to ongoing security concerns. Only a few men have been permitted to return temporarily to check on their homes.

The Nation Foundation’s support plays a key role in helping the shelter maintain a consistent, effective response in caring for displaced persons during this prolonged crisis.

