Nation Group delivers relief to evacuees near Si Sa Ket border

Khun Sainet, the shelter coordinator, said around 200–300 evacuees are currently staying at the centre, mostly residents from near the Phu Makua clash zone. Many have been living at the shelter for over ten days.

While basic needs are being met for now through ongoing donations, many evacuees—especially the elderly and children—remain unable to return home due to ongoing security concerns. Only a few men have been permitted to return temporarily to check on their homes.

The Nation Foundation’s support plays a key role in helping the shelter maintain a consistent, effective response in caring for displaced persons during this prolonged crisis.