Media Giant Nation Group Opens Relief Kitchen for Thai-Cambodia Border Evacuees

Thailand's Nation Group media conglomerate and its charitable foundation have launched emergency relief operations for civilians displaced by the ongoing Thai-Cambodia border conflict, establishing field kitchens to feed thousands of evacuees in Surin province.
The media giant's "Nation Shares Kindness" initiative has set up its first relief kitchen at an evacuation centre in Surin, where approximately 5,000 displaced residents from Kap Choeng and Phanom Dong Rak districts have sought shelter since fighting erupted on 24 July.
The facility, designated as "Nation Foundation Kitchen No. 1," began operations on 29 July to provide meals for 778 evacuees housed within the centre's main building.
The kitchen prepares three meals daily using ingredients, cooking equipment, and essential supplies funded entirely by the Nation Foundation.
Shine Bunnag, chairman and chief executive of Nation Group, personally visited the evacuation site alongside Nation TV presenter Warawit Chimmani to deliver supplies and assist displaced families directly.
"Today we're bringing the kindness that fellow citizens have donated to help disaster victims," Shine said during the visit. "From speaking with many people during this field trip, they say they're worried about their homes but also concerned about frontline soldiers. These feelings reflect the care within Thai society."
The initial seven-day operation will continue until the security situation improves, with the foundation committed to maintaining services as long as needed.
Nation Foundation has expanded its relief efforts across three provinces affected by the border conflict, establishing kitchens in Surin (Mueang district), Sisaket (Kantharalak district), and Ubon Ratchathani (Det Udom district) to support displaced civilians throughout the region.
At the Surin evacuation centre, the foundation distributed essential supplies including 25 sacks of glutinous rice (45 kilograms each), 100 mosquito nets, 100 blankets, 300 assorted T-shirts, two boxes of powdered milk, two cases of infant formula, children's food and snacks, and various household necessities.
The organisation also provided two sacks of dog food to care for pets evacuated alongside their owners.
Thai Parcel Public Company Limited supported the relief effort by providing transportation services to deliver supplies to the evacuation centre.
Following the evacuation centre visit, Nation Group representatives delivered additional supplies to a donation collection point in Kap Choeng district, Surin. This facility serves as a distribution hub for materials destined for frontline soldiers and village security volunteers protecting high-risk communities.
The donations reflect growing public concern for both displaced civilians and military personnel stationed along the volatile border. Surin province has been declared a disaster zone, with no timeline announced for residents' safe return to their homes.
Shine acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the border situation, emphasising the foundation's commitment to continued support regardless of duration.
"We cannot assess when this situation will end," he stated. "The foundation is therefore trying to go to kitchen sites to help. We will continue moving forward in bringing people's kindness to our fellow citizens."
The Nation Group initiative represents one of several major corporate relief efforts supporting Thailand's largest civilian evacuation in recent years, as more than 130,000 people remain displaced across four border provinces.
The media conglomerate's involvement highlights the broader mobilisation of Thai civil society in response to the humanitarian crisis, with businesses, foundations, and individual citizens contributing resources to support both military operations and civilian welfare during the extended displacement period.