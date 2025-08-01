Media Giant Nation Group Opens Relief Kitchen for Thai-Cambodia Border Evacuees

Thailand's Nation Group media conglomerate and its charitable foundation have launched emergency relief operations for civilians displaced by the ongoing Thai-Cambodia border conflict, establishing field kitchens to feed thousands of evacuees in Surin province.

The media giant's "Nation Shares Kindness" initiative has set up its first relief kitchen at an evacuation centre in Surin, where approximately 5,000 displaced residents from Kap Choeng and Phanom Dong Rak districts have sought shelter since fighting erupted on 24 July.

The facility, designated as "Nation Foundation Kitchen No. 1," began operations on 29 July to provide meals for 778 evacuees housed within the centre's main building.

The kitchen prepares three meals daily using ingredients, cooking equipment, and essential supplies funded entirely by the Nation Foundation.

Shine Bunnag, chairman and chief executive of Nation Group, personally visited the evacuation site alongside Nation TV presenter Warawit Chimmani to deliver supplies and assist displaced families directly.