Nation Group supports border areas as some residents remain displaced

Aid continues to be delivered to those in need, despite some residents beginning to return home for the first time today. However, certain areas remain restricted by local authorities.
On Friday (August 8), Wichathon Wongpan, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Nation TV, represented the Nation Foundation in delivering essential supplies to Prasat district, Surin.
The items included 200 mosquito nets, silent generators, dry food, and canned coffee to support the care of displaced people in two subdistricts of Phanom Dong Rak district. These areas remain within the border zone, and the Surin governor has yet to permit the return of residents.
Chamnan Chuenta, governor of Surin, disclosed that the two subdistricts, Phanom Dong Rak and Ta Mieng, are still within the conflict zone, and unexploded ordnance has not been fully cleared. A meeting with the Army Commander and military units in the area is required for further evaluation.
Prasat district continues to serve as a key hub for displaced people, with four shelters housing over 3,200 victims. Ongoing distribution of essential supplies is crucial.
Meanwhile, the Prasat Red Cross District Branch expressed its gratitude to Nation Group and the Nation Foundation for recognising the importance of aiding both the local residents and frontline soldiers, who are still in need of essential items.