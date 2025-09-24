Nation Group joins celebration of PRC’s 76th anniversary

Nation Group on Tuesday joined the celebration of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, with the group’s deputy CEO Baakbun Boonlert representing it to congratulate the Chinese Embassy.

To mark the key anniversary, Baakbun presented a basket of flowers to Wu Zhiwu, Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok, on behalf of Nation Group.

“Nation Group, as a leading media organisation of Thailand, is very happy to share in this important moment for China,” Baakbun told Wu.