Nation Group joins celebration of PRC’s 76th anniversary

Nation Group on Tuesday joined the celebration of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, with the group’s deputy CEO Baakbun Boonlert representing it to congratulate the Chinese Embassy.
To mark the key anniversary, Baakbun presented a basket of flowers to Wu Zhiwu, Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok, on behalf of Nation Group.
“Nation Group, as a leading media organisation of Thailand, is very happy to share in this important moment for China,” Baakbun told Wu.
“We are ready to support and coordinate with the Chinese embassy to disseminate information that is useful to the Thai-Chinese communities, to foster understanding and strengthen bilateral ties sustainably.”
In his cordial reply, Wu told Baakbun that he is a fan of Nation TV and always monitors reports on the channel.
Baakbun was accompanied by Piyawan Prametthawanit, an announcer at Nation TV, to the celebration held at the Plenary Hall of Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.
The event was also attended by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and several Cabinet members, including Deputy Prime Minister Borwornsak Uwanno and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow.