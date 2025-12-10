SEA Games 2025: Thailand lines up full schedule on December 10

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2025

Thai fans can enjoy a packed day of SEA Games action on December 10, with 24 sports in Bangkok and Chon Buri, free entry at venues and live coverage on multiple TV channels.

  • On Wednesday, December 10, the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand will feature a full schedule with 24 different sporting disciplines.
  • The day's events include medal competitions, such as the men's and women's team finals in badminton and the gold-medal matches for Hockey 5s.
  • Preliminary and group stage matches will also take place in several team sports, including women's football, women's volleyball, handball, and men's baseball.
  • Host nation Thailand will compete in multiple events, including a women's football match against Singapore and a men's baseball game against the Philippines.

The 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, hosted by Thailand in Bangkok and Chon Buri, will take place from December 9 to 20.

Eleven nations will compete across the multi-sport event, with 24 disciplines on the schedule for Wednesday (December 10).

Fans can follow the action live on NBT 2HD, T Sports 7, PPTV HD 36, One 31, Thairath TV 32 and via TrueVisions NOW.

SEA Games 2025 competition schedule on Wednesday 

Baseball – men’s preliminary round, Group A

  • 9am: Singapore vs Malaysia
  • 10am: Vietnam vs Indonesia
  • 2pm: Thailand vs Philippines

Women’s football

  • 6.30pm: Group A – Thailand vs Singapore
  • Live on NBT 2HD and T Sports 7

Badminton

  • 10am: Women’s team final
  • 3pm: Men’s team final

Billiards

  • 6pm: Men’s singles quarter-final

Handball – group stage, Group A

  • 11am: Women – Indonesia vs Thailand
  • 1pm: Women – Philippines vs Vietnam
  • 3pm: Men – Indonesia vs Thailand
  • 5pm: Men – Singapore vs Vietnam

Women’s volleyball – group stage

  • 12.30pm: Group B – Malaysia vs Indonesia
  • 3pm: Group B – Myanmar vs Vietnam
  • 5.30pm: Group A – Singapore vs Thailand

Hockey 5s

Semi-finals matches

  • 10am: Men’s semi-final
  • 11am: Men’s semi-final
  • 12pm: Women’s semi-final
  • 1pm: Women’s semi-final

Finals matches

  • 3.30pm: Men’s gold-medal match
  • 4.30pm: Women’s gold-medal match

Thai sports fans are invited to get behind the national athletes and cheer them on in their quest for gold at the 33rd SEA Games, where a total of 574 gold medals are up for grabs.

Spectators can attend events free of charge by registering via the official LINE account @SEAGAMES or through the SEA Games website.

Live broadcasts will be anchored by the National Broadcasting Service of Thailand (NBT) as the main host broadcaster, in cooperation with T Sports 7, One 31, Thairath TV 32, PPTV HD 36 and TrueVisions NOW.

