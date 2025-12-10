SEA Games 2025: Thailand lines up full schedule on December 10

The 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, hosted by Thailand in Bangkok and Chon Buri, will take place from December 9 to 20.
Eleven nations will compete across the multi-sport event, with 24 disciplines on the schedule for Wednesday (December 10).
Fans can follow the action live on NBT 2HD, T Sports 7, PPTV HD 36, One 31, Thairath TV 32 and via TrueVisions NOW.
SEA Games 2025 competition schedule on Wednesday
Baseball – men’s preliminary round, Group A
Women’s football
Badminton
Billiards
Handball – group stage, Group A
Women’s volleyball – group stage
Hockey 5s
Semi-finals matches
Finals matches
Thai sports fans are invited to get behind the national athletes and cheer them on in their quest for gold at the 33rd SEA Games, where a total of 574 gold medals are up for grabs.
Spectators can attend events free of charge by registering via the official LINE account @SEAGAMES or through the SEA Games website.
Live broadcasts will be anchored by the National Broadcasting Service of Thailand (NBT) as the main host broadcaster, in cooperation with T Sports 7, One 31, Thairath TV 32, PPTV HD 36 and TrueVisions NOW.