Cold weather persists in upper Thailand with lows of 15°C as south still sees rain

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast that on Wednesday (December 10), upper Thailand will remain cool to cold despite a slight rise in temperatures, with minimum temperatures around 15°C in some areas.
Bangkok will be cool in the morning, while the South will continue to see showers.
Over the next 24 hours, temperatures in upper Thailand will edge up, and light morning fog is expected, but conditions will still be cool to cold.
People are advised to take care of their health in the chilly weather, drive with caution in foggy areas, and beware of fire hazards in dry conditions. These conditions are due to a weakening high-pressure system or cool air mass covering upper Thailand.
In the South, scattered thunderstorms will persist as the north-easterly monsoon continues to blow across the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region and the Andaman Sea.
Waves in the Gulf will be moderate, about 1–2 metres high, and over 2 metres high in areas affected by thunderstorms. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.
Between December 11 and 13, a low-pressure cell over the lower South China Sea is expected to move across the southern tip of Vietnam, the Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand, bringing widespread heavy rain to the South and very heavy rain in some places.
Dust and haze levels in upper Thailand will remain at low to moderate levels for now, as winds are still blowing across the region.
