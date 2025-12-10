Cold weather persists in upper Thailand with lows of 15°C as south still sees rain

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2025

Upper Thailand will remain cool to cold with foggy mornings and minimum temperatures around 15°C, while Bangkok wakes to a chill and southern provinces continue to face scattered showers and moderate waves under north-easterly monsoon.

  • Upper Thailand will remain cool to cold, with minimum temperatures reaching as low as 15°C in the North and Northeast regions, despite a slight overall temperature increase.
  • Southern Thailand is experiencing scattered thunderstorms and showers due to a north-easterly monsoon blowing across the Gulf of Thailand.
  • Widespread heavy rain is forecast for the South between December 11 and 13 as a low-pressure cell is expected to move across the region.
  • Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution due to waves of 1-2 metres, which can exceed 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast that on Wednesday (December 10), upper Thailand will remain cool to cold despite a slight rise in temperatures, with minimum temperatures around 15°C in some areas.

Bangkok will be cool in the morning, while the South will continue to see showers.

Over the next 24 hours, temperatures in upper Thailand will edge up, and light morning fog is expected, but conditions will still be cool to cold.

People are advised to take care of their health in the chilly weather, drive with caution in foggy areas, and beware of fire hazards in dry conditions. These conditions are due to a weakening high-pressure system or cool air mass covering upper Thailand.

In the South, scattered thunderstorms will persist as the north-easterly monsoon continues to blow across the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the Gulf will be moderate, about 1–2 metres high, and over 2 metres high in areas affected by thunderstorms. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Between December 11 and 13, a low-pressure cell over the lower South China Sea is expected to move across the southern tip of Vietnam, the Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand, bringing widespread heavy rain to the South and very heavy rain in some places.

Dust and haze levels in upper Thailand will remain at low to moderate levels for now, as winds are still blowing across the region.

Regional forecast from 6am on Wednesday (December 10) to 6am on Thursday (December 11)

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces

  • Cool with light morning fog and temperatures rising by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature 22–24°C, maximum 31–33°C.
  • North-easterly winds 10–20 km/h.

North region

  • Cool to cold with light morning fog and temperatures rising by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature 15–20°C, maximum 28–31°C.
  • On mountain tops, cold to very cold with minimum temperatures of 5–11°C.
  • North-easterly winds 10–15 km/h.

Northeast region

  • Cool to cold with light morning fog and temperatures rising by 1–3°C.
  • Minimum temperature 15–20°C, maximum 29–31°C.
  • On high ground, cold with minimum temperatures of 11–14°C.
  • North-easterly winds 10–20 km/h.

Central region

  • Cool with light morning fog and temperatures rising by 1–3°C.
  • Minimum temperature 18–22°C, maximum 30–32°C.
  • North-easterly winds 10–20 km/h.

East region

  • Cool with light morning fog and temperatures rising by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature 21–23°C, maximum 31–33°C.
  • North-easterly winds 15–35 km/h.
  • Waves around 1 metre high, 1–2 metres offshore.

South region (east coast)

  • Cool with light morning fog and temperatures rising by 1–2°C in the upper part of the region.
  • Thunderstorms over about 30% of the area, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla and Pattani.
  • Minimum temperature 21–24°C, maximum 30–32°C.
  • North-easterly winds 15–35 km/h.
  • Waves 1–2 metres high, more than 2 metres in stormy areas.

South region (west coast)

  • Isolated light showers.
  • Minimum temperature 22–24°C, maximum 32–33°C.
  • North-easterly winds 15–30 km/h.
  • Waves around 1 metre high, over 1 metre offshore and more than 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.
