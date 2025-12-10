Cold weather persists in upper Thailand with lows of 15°C as south still sees rain

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast that on Wednesday (December 10), upper Thailand will remain cool to cold despite a slight rise in temperatures, with minimum temperatures around 15°C in some areas.

Bangkok will be cool in the morning, while the South will continue to see showers.

Over the next 24 hours, temperatures in upper Thailand will edge up, and light morning fog is expected, but conditions will still be cool to cold.

People are advised to take care of their health in the chilly weather, drive with caution in foggy areas, and beware of fire hazards in dry conditions. These conditions are due to a weakening high-pressure system or cool air mass covering upper Thailand.