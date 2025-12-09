Government denies 11pm ceasefire report, says Thai army will press on

Traisulee Traisaranakul, secretary-general to the prime minister, on Monday rejected foreign media reports that Thailand had accepted a proposal by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for a ceasefire with Cambodia at 11pm on December 9, saying the report was untrue and did not reflect the position of the Thai government.
She said Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had neither accepted nor discussed any ceasefire agreement with Malaysia.
Instead, he stood by his earlier statement that operations could not be halted at this stage and that the Thai military must continue to implement its plans in full to defend national sovereignty and protect Thai citizens living along the border.
“As the prime minister made clear after the Cabinet meeting at midday today, Thailand has not yet been contacted by Cambodia for negotiations,” Traisulee said.
“The government is continuing with the measures needed to maintain stability along the border, while expressing full support for the troops serving under highly tense conditions.”
She added that the prime minister had instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to brief ambassadors around the world and to restate the facts at the United Nations, namely that Thailand did not initiate the clashes.
She stressed that all government communications were based on verified information and not embellished.
The government, she said, is urging the public to follow updates only from official state agencies and not to be misled by inaccurate or distorted reports from abroad, which could sow confusion at a highly sensitive moment.