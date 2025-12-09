Government denies 11pm ceasefire report, says Thai army will press on

Traisulee Traisaranakul, secretary-general to the prime minister, on Monday rejected foreign media reports that Thailand had accepted a proposal by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for a ceasefire with Cambodia at 11pm on December 9, saying the report was untrue and did not reflect the position of the Thai government.

She said Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had neither accepted nor discussed any ceasefire agreement with Malaysia.

Instead, he stood by his earlier statement that operations could not be halted at this stage and that the Thai military must continue to implement its plans in full to defend national sovereignty and protect Thai citizens living along the border.