Palang Pracharath defends Prawit over decade-old Cambodia wedding photo

Palang Pracharath Party spokesman Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai has clarified that a photo of party leader Prawit Wongsuwan attending a wedding in Cambodia is an old image taken nearly a decade ago while he was on official duty.

Piya said the picture, which also shows former national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda at a wedding reception in Cambodia, was taken around 2016 or 2017, meaning almost ten years have passed since the event.

At that time, Prawit and his delegation were in Cambodia for a series of high-level meetings, including national, ministerial and regional-level talks, as part of ongoing cooperation between the two countries.

During the trip, the delegation was invited to attend the wedding of the daughter of Ly Yong Phat, a Cambodian tycoon and close coordinator for then–prime minister Hun Sen. Prawit attended the event as a “senior foreign guest” in line with diplomatic custom, Piya said.