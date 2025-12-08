Hun Sen posts clip of Anutin dining with Pailin governor

Hun Sen wrote in Khmer that it was unbelievable that, for the sake of future votes, Prime Minister Anutin is willing to put the lives of soldiers and civilians at risk by waging war against Cambodia, even though Cambodia has not retaliated at all.

He added that, in the past, when Anutin was not yet prime minister, they had been friends, but after taking office he had “forgotten their friendship”. Hun Sen said he understood patriotism but insisted that declaring war was not the answer.