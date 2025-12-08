Hun Sen posts clip of Anutin dining with Pailin governor

MONDAY, DECEMBER 08, 2025

Hun Sen releases video claiming Thai PM Anutin has close ties with Pailin governor Ban Sreymom, lamenting he has forgotten their friendship since taking office.

  • Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen posted a video showing Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dining with the governor of Cambodia's Pailin province.
  • In a message with the clip, Hun Sen accused Anutin of being willing to "wage war against Cambodia" for future votes, thereby risking the lives of soldiers and civilians.

Cambodian Senate president Hun Sen on Monday released a 16-second video clip showing Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his wife, Thananon Niramit, dining with Ban Sreymom, governor of Cambodia’s Pailin province.

 

Hun Sen wrote in Khmer that it was unbelievable that, for the sake of future votes, Prime Minister Anutin is willing to put the lives of soldiers and civilians at risk by waging war against Cambodia, even though Cambodia has not retaliated at all.

He added that, in the past, when Anutin was not yet prime minister, they had been friends, but after taking office he had “forgotten their friendship”. Hun Sen said he understood patriotism but insisted that declaring war was not the answer.

Earlier, on June 18, Hun Sen released a clip of his conversation with former Thai prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, which ultimately led to her removal from office following a Constitutional Court ruling.

