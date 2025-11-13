Revocation of Thai nationality for "Kok An," a close associate of Hun Sen, and his three children

Consequently, the Department of Provincial Administration has instructed Phra Khanong District Office in Bangkok to remove Kok An's name from the household register (ID number 8-6192-xxxxxx-xx-x), and it is expected that his name will be officially removed by November 12, 2025, resulting in Kok An being classified as a foreigner with no right to stay in Thailand.

The three children of Kok An, namely Juree Klongkitjakon, Phu Cherlin Klongkitjakon (Yulai), and Kittisak Klongkijkul, have also had their Thai nationality revoked. This decision follows the discovery that they had fraudulently acquired Thai citizenship by claiming Thai nationals as their parents.

The fraudulent birth registrations were carried out by falsely reporting their births beyond the required timeframe at Phon Thong District, Roi Et Province, where their birth certificates were issued under false pretenses.

As a result, the three individuals are now considered foreigners with no right to reside in Thailand. The birth certificates they received have been annulled due to the fraudulent registration. The Central Registry Office has instructed Phra Khanong District Office to remove their names from the household register, effective from November 11, 2025.

The three children are now classified as foreigners and will be subject to legal action for their fraudulent birth registration.