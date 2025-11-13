Revocation of Thai nationality for "Kok An," a close associate of Hun Sen, and his three children

The Department of Provincial Administration revealed that Kok An, a Cambodian national and member of the Cambodian Senate, and his three children had illegally obtained Thai nationality by fraudulently using Thai nationals as their parents. It was discovered that Kok An’s children — Juree Klongkitjakon, Phu Cherlin Klongkitjakon (Yulai), and Kittisak Klongkijkul — falsely claimed Thai nationality by having Thai nationals register them as their children during their birth registration at Phon Thong District, Roi Et Province.
The Department of Provincial Administration, as the Central Registry Office, conducted an urgent review of their residency and nationality status. The investigation revealed that Kok An had legally obtained his residency permit from the Immigration Bureau. However, after leaving Thailand, he failed to report his departure in accordance with the legal requirements, causing his residency status to become invalid.
Consequently, the Department of Provincial Administration has instructed Phra Khanong District Office in Bangkok to remove Kok An's name from the household register (ID number 8-6192-xxxxxx-xx-x), and it is expected that his name will be officially removed by November 12, 2025, resulting in Kok An being classified as a foreigner with no right to stay in Thailand.
The three children of Kok An, namely Juree Klongkitjakon, Phu Cherlin Klongkitjakon (Yulai), and Kittisak Klongkijkul, have also had their Thai nationality revoked. This decision follows the discovery that they had fraudulently acquired Thai citizenship by claiming Thai nationals as their parents.
The fraudulent birth registrations were carried out by falsely reporting their births beyond the required timeframe at Phon Thong District, Roi Et Province, where their birth certificates were issued under false pretenses.
As a result, the three individuals are now considered foreigners with no right to reside in Thailand. The birth certificates they received have been annulled due to the fraudulent registration. The Central Registry Office has instructed Phra Khanong District Office to remove their names from the household register, effective from November 11, 2025.
The three children are now classified as foreigners and will be subject to legal action for their fraudulent birth registration.
The Department of Provincial Administration has emphasized the importance of properly verifying citizenship and residency statuses in Thailand. If foreign nationals infiltrate Thailand’s business sectors illegally and gain Thai citizenship through fraudulent means, it could cause harm to the public and pose a threat to national security.
The Department of Provincial Administration, under the Ministry of Interior, has reaffirmed its commitment to following the government’s policy of combating cross-border crime in all its forms. The department will continue to act decisively in revoking Thai nationality in cases where individuals have obtained citizenship fraudulently, or where individuals who gained citizenship after birth have engaged in illegal activities.