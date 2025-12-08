Hino Empowers Dealer Professionals Nationwide through the 31st Hino TS Contest 2025

The competition focuses on three core areas — Sales, Service, and Spare Parts — underscoring Hino’s mission to deliver comprehensive customer care (Total Support) and supporting the corporate slogan, “Hino, Always Your Professionals.”
The opening ceremony was honored by distinguished guests and senior executives from government agencies, the business sector, and Hino Group companies from Thailand and Japan. Their participation reflects a unified commitment to elevating the professionalism and global standards of Hino’s nationwide dealer network. The honored guests included Mr. Pathompong Fugkeaw, Inspector-General of the Department of Skill Development, Mr. Nozomu Harada, Chief Total Support Officer, Hino Motors, Ltd., Japan, Mr. Keishi Yoshimura, Senior Vice President, Mobility Business Division, Mitsui & Co. Thailand, Mr. Chaiyant Nimnualphong, President of Hino Motors Manufacturing (Thailand) Ltd. and executives from Hino Motors Asia Ltd. also joined the ceremony and participated throughout the event.
The event was graciously supported by Ms. Yumiko Kawamura, President of Hino Motors Sales (Thailand) Ltd., together with the company’s management team and business partners. The competition took place on December 4, 2025, at the Grand Diamond Ballroom, IMPACT Forum, Muang Thong Thani.
For this year’s competition, Hino organized the event under the concept “Finding the Best Hino Professionals,” aiming to identify and develop the highest-potential personnel from its nationwide dealer network. This concept is reflected through three key elements: the corporate slogan “Always Your Professionals,” which emphasizes delivering professional service at every customer touchpoint; the Customer Journey standard, which covers the complete process from sales and vehicle operation to maintenance; and Hino’s commitment to ensuring that all personnel possess accurate and comprehensive knowledge of the new Euro 5 products, enabling them to provide customers with confident and reliable guidance.
This year’s competition brought together a total of 409 participants from 74 teams nationwide, representing personnel from Sales, Service, and Spare Parts—key functions within the Hino dealer network. Their collaboration, dedication, and strong commitment reflect the professionalism and high caliber of “Hino people,” who continuously strive to enhance their skills, knowledge, and mindset to elevate customer service in every dimension.
Ms. Yumiko Kawamura, President of Hino Motors Sales (Thailand) Ltd., stated during the opening ceremony “The TS Contest is a vital platform that helps strengthen and elevate Hino personnel each year in knowledge, capability, and professional mindset. These qualities form the foundation of delivering comprehensive customer care under the Total Support philosophy and reflect our unwavering commitment to providing the best possible experience to customers nationwide.”
The participation of senior executives from multiple sectors highlights the significance of the Hino TS Contest as a key initiative that enhances the quality and global competitiveness of Hino’s dealer network personnel. It also reaffirms the strong collaboration between Hino Thailand, Hino Japan, and business partners who continue to drive sustainable success together.
This year, the competency development topics for Hino dealer representatives were divided into three key areas:
• Sales: Participants were evaluated through both theoretical and practical tests covering Euro 5 product knowledge, presentation skills, competitive comparisons, and real-world closing techniques.
• Service (Service & Sawasdee Service): Competitors engaged in simulated service scenarios, including Euro 5 vehicle inspection, customer communication, campaign explanation, and building customer confidence.
• Spare Parts: Assessments focused on Euro 5 parts knowledge, parts database systems, quotation preparation, and effective product and campaign presentation.
Following the afternoon competition, an awards ceremony was held in the evening to celebrate the outstanding achievements of participants who demonstrated exceptional capability throughout the event. This year’s winners received cash prizes, medals, and honorary flags, symbolizing pride, excellence, and adherence to Hino’s professional standards.
The results of the 31st Hino TS Contest 2025 are as follows:
Overall, Winner with Highest Score in Total from the 3 Categories of the Contest (Sales, Service, and Spare Parts): Hino Kanchanaburi Co., Ltd.
Sales Category
Service Category (Sales Advisor / Sawasdee Service Challenge / Technicians)
Spare Parts Category
Hino Motors Sales (Thailand) Ltd. extends its sincere appreciation to all participants, dealer representatives, executives, and business partners for their strong cooperation and support in making this year’s competition a success. The company firmly believes that the Hino TS Contest will continue to play a vital role in enhancing the capabilities of Hino personnel, empowering them to advance to an even higher level of professionalism and deliver exceptional service that consistently impresses customers nationwide.
