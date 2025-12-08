Hino Empowers Dealer Professionals Nationwide through the 31st Hino TS Contest 2025

Ms. Yumiko Kawamura, President of Hino Motors Sales (Thailand) Ltd., stated during the opening ceremony “The TS Contest is a vital platform that helps strengthen and elevate Hino personnel each year in knowledge, capability, and professional mindset. These qualities form the foundation of delivering comprehensive customer care under the Total Support philosophy and reflect our unwavering commitment to providing the best possible experience to customers nationwide.”

The participation of senior executives from multiple sectors highlights the significance of the Hino TS Contest as a key initiative that enhances the quality and global competitiveness of Hino’s dealer network personnel. It also reaffirms the strong collaboration between Hino Thailand, Hino Japan, and business partners who continue to drive sustainable success together.

This year, the competency development topics for Hino dealer representatives were divided into three key areas:

• Sales: Participants were evaluated through both theoretical and practical tests covering Euro 5 product knowledge, presentation skills, competitive comparisons, and real-world closing techniques.

• Service (Service & Sawasdee Service): Competitors engaged in simulated service scenarios, including Euro 5 vehicle inspection, customer communication, campaign explanation, and building customer confidence.

• Spare Parts: Assessments focused on Euro 5 parts knowledge, parts database systems, quotation preparation, and effective product and campaign presentation.

Following the afternoon competition, an awards ceremony was held in the evening to celebrate the outstanding achievements of participants who demonstrated exceptional capability throughout the event. This year’s winners received cash prizes, medals, and honorary flags, symbolizing pride, excellence, and adherence to Hino’s professional standards.



The results of the 31st Hino TS Contest 2025 are as follows:

Overall, Winner with Highest Score in Total from the 3 Categories of the Contest (Sales, Service, and Spare Parts): Hino Kanchanaburi Co., Ltd.

Sales Category

Winner: Ms. Atchara Chutilanjakorn from Mitsui Bussan Automotive (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Ms. Atchara Chutilanjakorn from Mitsui Bussan Automotive (Thailand) Co., Ltd. 1st Runner-up: Mr. Namchai Mutusit from Chairatchakarn (Bangkok) Co., Ltd. (Bangbuathong)

Mr. Namchai Mutusit from Chairatchakarn (Bangkok) Co., Ltd. (Bangbuathong) 2nd Runner-up: Mr. Nattapushit Manop from Chairatchakarn (Bangkok) Co., Ltd. (Chainat)

Mr. Nattapushit Manop from Chairatchakarn (Bangkok) Co., Ltd. (Chainat) Honorable Mention: Ms. Niramol Chaowarit from Songporn Chareon (Hino Suratthani) Co., Ltd.

Service Category (Sales Advisor / Sawasdee Service Challenge / Technicians)

Winner: Ms. Parichat Trachunit, Ms. Supalak Kanhasura, Mr. Sirawit Ngamsai, and Mr. Methasith Phongphaew from Suthep Motor Sales 1993 Co., Ltd.

Ms. Parichat Trachunit, Ms. Supalak Kanhasura, Mr. Sirawit Ngamsai, and Mr. Methasith Phongphaew from Suthep Motor Sales 1993 Co., Ltd. 1st Runner-up: Mr. Thomas Victor Webb, Mr. Naisuchet Hatthi, Mr. Taweechai Koontip, and Mr. Surawut Unyawong from Chairatchakarn (Bangkok) Co., Ltd. (Chonburi)

Mr. Thomas Victor Webb, Mr. Naisuchet Hatthi, Mr. Taweechai Koontip, and Mr. Surawut Unyawong from Chairatchakarn (Bangkok) Co., Ltd. (Chonburi) 2nd Runner-up: Mr. Thanawat Promthet, Ms. Siwaphon Kaewmalai, Mr. Nattawut Mahayaskul, and Mr. Bumrung Noima from Chairatchakarn (Bangkok) Co., Ltd. (Chiangmai)

Mr. Thanawat Promthet, Ms. Siwaphon Kaewmalai, Mr. Nattawut Mahayaskul, and Mr. Bumrung Noima from Chairatchakarn (Bangkok) Co., Ltd. (Chiangmai) Honorable Mention: Mr. Chaiwat Inchai, Ms. Ananya Saesim, Mr. Thanawat Buathong, and Mr. Patipan Chumsorn from Chairatchakarn Chachoengsao Co., Ltd.

Spare Parts Category

Winner: Mr. Wisut Tadsuan from Hino Kanchanaburi Co., Ltd.

Mr. Wisut Tadsuan from Hino Kanchanaburi Co., Ltd. 1st Runner-up: Ms. Busayaporn Khetruksa from Pongpakphum Co., Ltd.

Ms. Busayaporn Khetruksa from Pongpakphum Co., Ltd. 2nd Runner-up: Mr. Apiram Sammawon from Chairatchakarn (Bangkok) Co., Ltd. (Chiangmai)

Mr. Apiram Sammawon from Chairatchakarn (Bangkok) Co., Ltd. (Chiangmai) Honorable Mention: Mr. Somchai Yangsoong from A Group Truck Co., Ltd.

Hino Motors Sales (Thailand) Ltd. extends its sincere appreciation to all participants, dealer representatives, executives, and business partners for their strong cooperation and support in making this year’s competition a success. The company firmly believes that the Hino TS Contest will continue to play a vital role in enhancing the capabilities of Hino personnel, empowering them to advance to an even higher level of professionalism and deliver exceptional service that consistently impresses customers nationwide.

Follow us for more Hino news and activities via channels, as follows: Website: www.hinothailand.com Facebook: Hino Thailand Fan Club, LINE: @hinoth, YouTube: Hino Thailand Official, TikTok: @hinoth