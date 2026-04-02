World Cup 2026 field complete as Iraq claim final berth

THURSDAY, APRIL 02, 2026

FIFA’s first 48-team World Cup line-up is complete, with Iraq taking the final spot after the play-offs and the group-stage line-up now confirmed.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is set to become the biggest edition in the tournament’s history and the first to feature 48 teams. FIFA confirmed on April 1 that the full line-up is now complete after Iraq beat Bolivia in the play-off to secure the 48th and final place. The finals will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

World Cup 2026 field complete as Iraq claim final berth

The confirmed group-stage line-up is as follows.

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Korea Republic and Czechia.

Group B: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland.

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti and Scotland.

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye.

Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Côte d’Ivoire and Ecuador.

Group F: the Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia.

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, IR Iran and New Zealand.

Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Group I: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway.

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

Group K: Portugal, DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama.

World Cup 2026 field complete as Iraq claim final berth

World Cup 2026 field complete as Iraq claim final berth

The expansion to 48 nations is expected to give the tournament a broader global reach, more diversity and a bigger stage for emerging teams, with 104 matches due to be played across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

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