Ransomware surge puts cyber protection at centre of Thailand’s digital push

Thailand’s businesses are coming under mounting cyber pressure, with Synology warning that the country is now facing one of the most intense threat environments in the region as attacks grow in both scale and sophistication.
According to the company, organisations in Thailand are dealing with more than 3,200 cyberattacks a week on average, a level about 164% higher than the global average. At the same time, ransomware incidents in Thailand have exceeded 109,000, the highest total recorded in Southeast Asia.
The warning comes as Thailand’s digital economy continues to expand rapidly, creating fresh opportunities for growth while also exposing organisations to greater operational and security risks. As companies push further into digital systems and cloud adoption, their IT environments are becoming more complex, with data and workloads increasingly spread across on-premises systems, cloud platforms and SaaS services.
Anthony Yang, Synology’s head of Southeast Asia, said business continuity in 2026 can no longer be defined simply as keeping systems online. Instead, he said, it is about ensuring that organisations can continue operating without major disruption even when hit by unexpected incidents.
Recent data also point to a broader deterioration in the cyber risk environment. In the first five months of 2025, Thailand recorded more than 1,000 cyber incidents, with ransomware, data leaks and account-based attacks among the main threats. Separately, Check Point Software has reported that organisations in Thailand were hit by about 3,201 cyberattacks per week in the first half of 2025, also 164% above the global average, reinforcing concerns over the country’s expanding attack surface.
The lesson from the past year, Synology said, is that cyber threats are no longer a distant or technical issue confined to IT departments. They have become a strategic business risk with direct implications for continuity, compliance and customer trust.
The company argued that a defence-only mindset is no longer enough, particularly as attackers increasingly target backup systems that were once seen as the last line of protection. That has pushed more organisations to shift their thinking away from trying to prevent every breach and towards ensuring they can recover quickly and reliably when incidents occur — the core principle of cyber resilience.
For 2026, that means building more flexible data infrastructure that can support hybrid and multi-cloud environments, while improving central visibility over systems and applying consistent policies across internal infrastructure, virtual machines, SaaS applications and public cloud services.
Synology said data integrity is becoming one of the most important lines of defence against ransomware. Technologies such as immutable storage, anomaly detection and automated data verification are increasingly being used to ensure that compromised organisations can genuinely restore clean data when needed.
In the longer term, the company sees cyber resilience not merely as a security tool, but as a business advantage. In a digital economy where data underpins innovation and competitiveness, organisations that can protect and restore data quickly are likely to be better placed to maintain operations, meet regulatory requirements and preserve customer confidence.