Ransomware surge puts cyber protection at centre of Thailand’s digital push





Anthony Yang, Synology’s head of Southeast Asia, said business continuity in 2026 can no longer be defined simply as keeping systems online. Instead, he said, it is about ensuring that organisations can continue operating without major disruption even when hit by unexpected incidents.

Recent data also point to a broader deterioration in the cyber risk environment. In the first five months of 2025, Thailand recorded more than 1,000 cyber incidents, with ransomware, data leaks and account-based attacks among the main threats. Separately, Check Point Software has reported that organisations in Thailand were hit by about 3,201 cyberattacks per week in the first half of 2025, also 164% above the global average, reinforcing concerns over the country’s expanding attack surface.

The lesson from the past year, Synology said, is that cyber threats are no longer a distant or technical issue confined to IT departments. They have become a strategic business risk with direct implications for continuity, compliance and customer trust.

The company argued that a defence-only mindset is no longer enough, particularly as attackers increasingly target backup systems that were once seen as the last line of protection. That has pushed more organisations to shift their thinking away from trying to prevent every breach and towards ensuring they can recover quickly and reliably when incidents occur — the core principle of cyber resilience.