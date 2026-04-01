Thailand beat Turkmenistan 2-1 to reach Asian Cup 2027

Anthony Hudson named a strong Thailand side for the must-win clash, with Chanathip Songkrasin captaining the team and experienced figures such as Theerathon Bunmathan and Thanawat Suengchitthawon also in the starting line-up. Supachai Chaided led the attack as Thailand looked to impose themselves early in front of the home supporters.

Thailand began on the front foot and nearly made an immediate impact. Their pressure was rewarded in the 15th minute, when a corner from Theerathon caused problems in the box and Suphanan Bureerat rose to head home from close range, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead. It was the breakthrough Thailand needed, and they took that advantage into the interval after controlling much of the first half.

The contest turned far more tense after the break. In the 60th minute, Turkmenistan struck back through Teymur Charyyev, who fired in from long range to level the score at 1-1. That goal shifted the pressure squarely back on to Thailand, because a draw would not have been enough to send them through as group winners.

Thailand responded by increasing the tempo and pushing more men forward in search of the goal that would keep their campaign alive. As the match moved into its closing stages, the home side kept pressing and looked again to their set-pieces for a way through.