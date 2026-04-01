Thailand beat Turkmenistan 2-1 to reach Asian Cup 2027

Thailand booked their place at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 after beating Turkmenistan 2-1 in a dramatic Group D decider at Rajamangala National Stadium on Tuesday, March 31.
The victory took the War Elephants to 15 points from six matches and lifted them above Turkmenistan into top spot, securing qualification for the finals in Saudi Arabia.
The match carried huge significance for both sides. Thailand, ranked 96th in the world, and Turkmenistan, ranked 137th, went into the final group game level on 12 points. But Thailand were under greater pressure because Turkmenistan had the upper hand from the earlier meeting, which meant the home side needed a win to progress as Group D champions.
Anthony Hudson named a strong Thailand side for the must-win clash, with Chanathip Songkrasin captaining the team and experienced figures such as Theerathon Bunmathan and Thanawat Suengchitthawon also in the starting line-up. Supachai Chaided led the attack as Thailand looked to impose themselves early in front of the home supporters.
Thailand began on the front foot and nearly made an immediate impact. Their pressure was rewarded in the 15th minute, when a corner from Theerathon caused problems in the box and Suphanan Bureerat rose to head home from close range, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead. It was the breakthrough Thailand needed, and they took that advantage into the interval after controlling much of the first half.
The contest turned far more tense after the break. In the 60th minute, Turkmenistan struck back through Teymur Charyyev, who fired in from long range to level the score at 1-1. That goal shifted the pressure squarely back on to Thailand, because a draw would not have been enough to send them through as group winners.
Thailand responded by increasing the tempo and pushing more men forward in search of the goal that would keep their campaign alive. As the match moved into its closing stages, the home side kept pressing and looked again to their set-pieces for a way through.
The decisive moment finally arrived in the 89th minute. From another corner, Manuel Bihr found space inside the penalty area and headed in from close range to restore Thailand’s lead at 2-1. The late goal proved to be the winner and sparked celebrations around Rajamangala, as Thailand completed the comeback they needed to clinch the group.
The result meant Thailand finished top of Group D with 15 points, while Turkmenistan missed out despite arriving in Bangkok knowing that a draw would have been enough to take them through. Thailand therefore joined the list of teams to have secured their places at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 through the final round of qualifying.