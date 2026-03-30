"Madame Pang" Pledges $140,000 Bonus! Rallying War Elephants for Asian Cup Qualification

FAT president Nualphan Lamsam offers up to 5 million baht ($140,000) incentive to boost Thailand’s decisive Asian Cup qualifying clash.

With their qualification hopes hanging in the balance, the Thailand national football team has received a massive morale boost from Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Nualphan Lamsam, widely known as "Madame Pang."

On 29 March, Madame Pang visited the "War Elephants" training camp at Rajamangala National Stadium to join the players and coaching staff for an informal dinner.

The gesture was aimed at unifying the squad ahead of their final, decisive Group D fixture in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers against Turkmenistan on 31 March.

A Must-Win Scenario

Under the guidance of head coach Anthony Hudson, Thailand faces a stark reality: only an outright victory at home will guarantee their passage to the final tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Any other result would see the War Elephants crash out of the qualifying campaign, a bitter blow for a nation that currently holds the regional record with seven ASEAN Championship titles.

