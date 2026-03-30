"Madame Pang" Pledges $140,000 Bonus! Rallying War Elephants for Asian Cup Qualification

FAT president Nualphan Lamsam offers up to 5 million baht ($140,000) incentive to boost Thailand’s decisive Asian Cup qualifying clash.
With their qualification hopes hanging in the balance, the Thailand national football team has received a massive morale boost from Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Nualphan Lamsam, widely known as "Madame Pang."
On 29 March, Madame Pang visited the "War Elephants" training camp at Rajamangala National Stadium to join the players and coaching staff for an informal dinner.
The gesture was aimed at unifying the squad ahead of their final, decisive Group D fixture in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers against Turkmenistan on 31 March.
A Must-Win Scenario
Under the guidance of head coach Anthony Hudson, Thailand faces a stark reality: only an outright victory at home will guarantee their passage to the final tournament in Saudi Arabia.
Any other result would see the War Elephants crash out of the qualifying campaign, a bitter blow for a nation that currently holds the regional record with seven ASEAN Championship titles.
"Seeing everyone’s smiles and laughter today convinces me that we can overcome this pressure together," Madame Pang stated. "Representing Thailand is the pinnacle for any athlete, and I have seen the coaching staff and players working with incredible dedication."
High-Stakes Incentives
To sharpen the squad's focus, the FAT president announced a significant financial incentive.
Should Thailand defeat Turkmenistan, the team will receive an immediate bonus of 3 million baht (approx. $84,000). Should they secure a dominant victory with a margin of three goals or more, that figure rises to 5 million baht (approx. $140,000).
The pressure is heightened by the squad’s recent performance trajectory.
Following this match, the squad will shift their focus towards the 2026 ASEAN Cup, where they are aiming to reclaim the regional crown they last secured in 2022. Coach Hudson is under immense pressure to ensure the team regains its winning momentum before the tournament begins.