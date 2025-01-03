Bank charters flights to Thailand to support Vietnamese football team

At the heart of SHB’s dedication to Vietnamese football is Chairman Do Quang Hien, a man who is not only a passionate supporter of the sport but also an active investor in its sustainable growth.

Hien has long believed in nurturing the future of Vietnamese football, investing in local football clubs and the development of young, talented players who have gone on to make history.

His vision has already borne fruit. Under his leadership, players such as Quang Hai, Hung Dung, Doan Van Hau, Thanh Chung and Duy Manh became pivotal figures in Viet Nam’s past triumphs, including the 2018 AFF Cup championship, the semi-finals of the 2018 Asian Games, the quarter-finals of the 2019 Asian Cup and the third round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. These players were also integral to Vietnam’s two consecutive SEA Games gold medals. As a result of Hien’s commitment, the country’s football scene has evolved from regional success to international competitiveness.

Today, new stars such as Hai Long, Tuan Hai, Bui Hoang Viet Anh and Van Tung are stepping into the limelight, ensuring continuity and progress for the national team. SHB’s investment in this next generation of players is a testament to its long-term vision for Vietnamese football. The current squad, with five key players from SHB-backed clubs, reflects this ongoing commitment. In the ASEAN Cup 2024 campaign, no other club has contributed as many players to the national team as SHB’s club, underscoring the bank’s critical role in shaping the future of Vietnamese football.

Chairman Hien’s unwavering support for Vietnamese football has been a constant throughout the team’s successes. His contributions have laid the foundation for Vietnam’s rising reputation on the continental stage, with an eye on even greater achievements. As SHB continues to stand behind the national team and its players, the bank’s commitment to the sport and the pride of the Vietnamese people remains steadfast, promising a bright future for the Golden Star Warriors.

SHB’s involvement in the ASEAN Cup 2024 is more than just a sponsorship; it is a symbol of the deep connection between the team and its fans, a reminder of the power of sport to unite and inspire. With SHB’s support, the Vietnamese national football team can march forward with even more strength, determination and pride as they aim for the championship in Thailand.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network