Madame Pang explains Ishii’s dismissal, appoints Anthony Hudson as new Thai national coach

Madame Pang Nualphan Lamsam, President of the Football Association of Thailand (FA Thailand), issued a detailed statement explaining the decision to terminate the contract of national team head coach Masatada Ishii and appoint Anthony Hudson as his successor.

Nualphan said the termination was conducted lawfully and based on a comprehensive performance assessment by the technical department using statistical and analytical criteria. “Changing head coaches is a normal part of global football,” she wrote, stressing that the national team’s performance and success represent a core priority for the association and fans alike.

She recalled her 19-year involvement in Thai football, including as manager of both men’s and women’s national teams, and noted that Thailand’s back-to-back ASEAN Championship titles in 2020 and 2022 remain proud achievements under her management with coach Mano Polking, who had a 56% winning ratio.

Following Thailand’s 1–2 loss to China in November 2023, Ishii was promoted to lead the national squad, with a clear mandate to take Thailand into the third round of World Cup qualifiers. However, Nualphan said the heartbreak came on June 11 2024, when Thailand beat Singapore 3–1 — “one goal short,” she said, of progressing further.