Masatada Ishii blasts Thai FA after sudden dismissal

Masatada Ishii, former head coach of the Thailand national football team, made his first public move after being abruptly dismissed, posting an update via his Instagram Story following the Football Association of Thailand (FAT)’s official announcement ending his contract earlier this afternoon.

Ishii’s message revealed details of a meeting held on the morning of October 21, 2025, where he was called in under the agenda “Review of the two matches against Taiwan.” However, after the review concluded, the association suddenly informed him that his contract would be terminated.



Reason given: “Change all national team staff”

Ishii said FAT officials told him the reason was that they wanted to “change the coaching staff of all national teams.”

The Japanese coach admitted he could not yet accept the decision and felt it was made too suddenly. He replied, “Let’s talk again next time,” and did not sign any termination agreement.

“I couldn’t accept it. Then, in the afternoon, they officially announced my dismissal. I feel it was an act of dishonesty,” Ishii wrote.