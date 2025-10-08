FIFA appoints "Madam Pang" as first female Chairperson of the Development Committee

Nualphan "Madam Pang" Lamsam, President of the Football Association of Thailand (FA Thailand), has made history in the world of football. On October 7, 2025, she was officially appointed by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) as the Chairperson of FIFA's Development Committee, becoming the first woman ever to hold the position.

This historic appointment marks a significant milestone not only for Thai football but also for women's football globally. Her term will run from 2025 to 2029. The decision was officially confirmed by FIFA's Council during its meeting, reinforcing FIFA's confidence in her leadership and dedication to the development of women's football.

The Development Committee is one of FIFA’s core bodies, operating directly under FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FIFA’s General Assembly. It is tasked with overseeing FIFA’s development projects, supporting the 211 member associations worldwide, and ensuring the sustainable growth of football.