Thailand wins rights to broadcast FIFA Futsal World Cup live starting Sept 14

The matches will be aired live on T Sports 7, starting with Thailand’s clash against Croatia on September 14.

The Thai national futsal team recently celebrated a historic victory, winning the Continental Futsal Championship 2024 for the first time. This triumph comes as the team prepares for the World Futsal Championship.

Iran is the most successful team from Asia, having qualified for the World Futsal Championship nine consecutive times. Thailand, ranked 9th globally, finds itself in Group B alongside Brazil, the world’s top-ranked team, 16th ranked Croatia, and 78th ranked Cuba.

Madame Pang expressed her delight, saying, “After the joyous victory at the Continental Futsal Championship, we have more good news. Dr. Kongsak Yodmani, governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, has confirmed that we have successfully secured the rights to broadcast the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024. Every match featuring the Thai national team, including the final, will be broadcast live on T Sports 7.”

She added, “Futsal is one of the most important and proudest aspects of our association. We are ranked No. 2 in Asia and No. 9 in the world, and this is our seventh consecutive qualification for the Futsal World Cup. Everyone worked hard to secure a channel for Thai people to watch live, which I believe will be a significant motivation for both Miguel [Rodrigo]’s coaching staff and the athletes."