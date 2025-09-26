Three mascots unveiled for 2026 FIFA World Cup: Clutch, Zayu and Maple

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

FIFA introduces trio of mascots symbolising the United States, Mexico and Canada, blending national identity with playful football roles.

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has unveiled three mascots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Named Clutch, Zayu and Maple, the mascots embody the national symbols of the host countries while also representing unique football roles and personalities.

  • Clutch (a bald eagle) represents the United States. Wearing the blue away kit, the eagle has long been a national emblem of freedom since 1782. Cast as a midfielder, Clutch is adventurous, optimistic and unifying.
     
  • Maple (a moose) symbolises Canada. Dressed in the red home kit, Maple draws inspiration from the iconic maple leaf. Serving as goalkeeper, Maple is portrayed as a traveller who connects people across Canada, with an artistic spirit, love of music and strong leadership.
     
  • Zayu (a jaguar) represents Mexico. In the green home kit, Zayu pays homage to the animal’s deep cultural significance in ancient Mayan civilisation, symbolising strength and courage. As a striker, Zayu is agile, creative and passionate about Mexican culture, dance and cuisine.

Clutch (a bald eagle)

FIFA eyes commercial expansion and gaming opportunities

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the three mascots embody joy, energy and a spirit of unity, just like the 2026 World Cup. He added that one could easily imagine them appearing on children’s shirts and in video games.

The mascots will form part of FIFA’s commercial offering, with mascot-themed shirts to be made available through various outlets. 

Maple (a moose)

More importantly, they will become playable characters in a new FIFA-licenced video game titled FIFA Heroes, a five-a-side arcade-style football game set to launch next year. The game will be available on major platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS.

Zayu (a jaguar)

The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage will take place in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2025. The tournament itself will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

 

