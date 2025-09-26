Three mascots unveiled for 2026 FIFA World Cup: Clutch, Zayu and Maple

FIFA eyes commercial expansion and gaming opportunities

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the three mascots embody joy, energy and a spirit of unity, just like the 2026 World Cup. He added that one could easily imagine them appearing on children’s shirts and in video games.

The mascots will form part of FIFA’s commercial offering, with mascot-themed shirts to be made available through various outlets.

More importantly, they will become playable characters in a new FIFA-licenced video game titled FIFA Heroes, a five-a-side arcade-style football game set to launch next year. The game will be available on major platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS.