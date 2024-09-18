Thailand beats Cuba to move forward in Futsal World Cup

In the match played at the Bukhara Universal Sports Complex in Uzbekistan, Cuba, ranked 78th in the world, scored the first goal in the 4th minute with a kick from Christian Valiente, with 9th-ranked Thailand responding with a goal from Krit Aransanyalak in the 6th minute.
Thailand went on to score two more goals in the 12th and 14th minute with Cuba scoring two goals immediately after. The teams ended the first half at 3-3 as judges ruled a handball foul on Thailand’s Muhammad Osamanmusa in the 19th minute.
The second half began with Thailand scoring six goals in quick succession and Cuba responding with two goals in the 30th and 37th minute.
Thailand’s 10th goal came at the 39th minute with a repeat shot by Sarawut Phalaphruek after Cuban goalkeeper Adrian Perez blocked Thai player Kritsada Wongkeaw’s first attack.
Thailand is now six points ahead of Croatia and Cuba in Group B and is guaranteed a place in the round of 16. Thailand will face Brazil on Friday at 7.30pm (Thailand time). The match will be broadcast live on T Sports 7 digital TV channel.