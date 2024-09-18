Thailand beats Cuba to move forward in Futsal World Cup

In the match played at the Bukhara Universal Sports Complex in Uzbekistan, Cuba, ranked 78th in the world, scored the first goal in the 4th minute with a kick from Christian Valiente, with 9th-ranked Thailand responding with a goal from Krit Aransanyalak in the 6th minute.

Thailand went on to score two more goals in the 12th and 14th minute with Cuba scoring two goals immediately after. The teams ended the first half at 3-3 as judges ruled a handball foul on Thailand’s Muhammad Osamanmusa in the 19th minute.