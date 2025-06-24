Thailand drops World Cup from Must Have list, free TV no longer guaranteed

The Royal Gazette has published a new announcement by Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), revising the list of “Must Have” television programmes required to be broadcast on free-to-air platforms.

The new regulation, titled Criteria for Important Television Programmes to be Broadcast Exclusively via Free-to-Air Television Services (No. 2), came into effect the day after its publication on May 16, 2025.

Issued under the authority of the Frequency Allocation Act 2010 and the Broadcasting Act 2008, the revised criteria aim to align with evolving viewer habits and the modern television industry landscape.

A key change is the removal of the FIFA World Cup from the mandatory list. Under the new rule, broadcasters are no longer required to air the World Cup on free-to-air television, meaning rights holders can now offer it exclusively via pay-TV or digital platforms.