Thai esports club secures spot at Honour of Kings World Cup

Thai Powerhouse ACT Esports Club Secures Spot at Honour of Kings World Cup 2025 in Saudi Arabia

Bangkok, Thailand – ACT Esports Club, a leading esports organisation from Thailand, has once again brought global recognition to the Thai esports scene by securing a coveted spot at the prestigious Honour of Kings World Cup 2025 (KWC 2025). This monumental tournament is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in July 2025, featuring a royal trophy presented by the King of Saudi Arabia and an impressive prize pool exceeding 100 million baht.

The Road to the World Stage

ACT Esports Club demonstrated their exceptional skill and determination in the Honour of Kings Philippines Kings League Season 1 2025 (PKL Spring 2025). This major Filipino tournament, held from April to June 2025, offered the top three teams a direct qualification to KWC 2025. ACT Esports Club showcased a dominant performance in the Playoffs, sweeping past the formidable local favourite Rough World Era Kadiliman with a resounding 3-0 victory. This impressive win secured them a third-place finish in the tournament and, more importantly, their ticket to the global stage.