Thai esports club secures spot at Honour of Kings World Cup

Thai Powerhouse ACT Esports Club Secures Spot at Honour of Kings World Cup 2025 in Saudi Arabia
Bangkok, Thailand – ACT Esports Club, a leading esports organisation from Thailand, has once again brought global recognition to the Thai esports scene by securing a coveted spot at the prestigious Honour of Kings World Cup 2025 (KWC 2025). This monumental tournament is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in July 2025, featuring a royal trophy presented by the King of Saudi Arabia and an impressive prize pool exceeding 100 million baht.
The Road to the World Stage
ACT Esports Club demonstrated their exceptional skill and determination in the Honour of Kings Philippines Kings League Season 1 2025 (PKL Spring 2025). This major Filipino tournament, held from April to June 2025, offered the top three teams a direct qualification to KWC 2025. ACT Esports Club showcased a dominant performance in the Playoffs, sweeping past the formidable local favourite Rough World Era Kadiliman with a resounding 3-0 victory. This impressive win secured them a third-place finish in the tournament and, more importantly, their ticket to the global stage.
KWC 2025: The Pinnacle of Honour of Kings Esports
KWC 2025 stands as the most significant tournament for Honour of Kings, featuring 18 elite teams from around the globe. The group stage will follow a GSL format, with intense competition scheduled from July 15-26, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Teams will battle it out for the highly coveted royal trophy from the King of Saudi Arabia and a substantial prize pool of US$3 million, equivalent to over 100 million baht.
Worrawat Naknaewdee, President of ACT Esports Club, expressed immense pride in his team's achievement. "I am incredibly proud that our players have successfully secured a spot in this global competition. This is the result of their unwavering dedication, hard work, and over a year and a half of intensive training together."
Worrawat further added that despite facing obstacles and being prevented from participating in domestic competitions, which led them to seek opportunities abroad, this success proves that nothing can hinder their dreams. The team is now fully prepared to make Thailand proud on the world stage.
ACT Esports Club Roster for KWC 2025:
Theethatpapon Kongruay (ACT.Ormson) - Roamer/Captain
Itthipat Rawangkarn (ACT.Flukeyo) - Jungle
Austin Maverick Arroyo (ACT.Nitsua) - Midlane
Prince Cedie Ross Villamor (ACT.Switch) - Clashlane
John Christian Binagay (ACT.JC1) - Farmlane
James Hong (ACT.Shy) - Midlane
Coaching and Management Staff:
Itthipat Raksaeno (Coach)
Piyapong Praothaisong (ACT.TAOz) - Analyst
Anyarin Tipsaenkham (Manager), ACT Esports Club, is dedicated to developing professional esports athletes, prioritising stable income, secure salaries, and excellent welfare for all its players. Thai fans can follow and support ACT Esports Club throughout their championship journey at KWC 2025 via their Facebook page: ACT Esports Club.