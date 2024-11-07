Thailand launches new esports initiative

The initiative was unveiled at a press conference on Wednesday, where Panthanu Wankangsai, advisor to the Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DE), highlighted the government's view of esports as a key driver for Thailand's economic growth.

“The Ministry of DE sees e-sports as a new opportunity for Thailand to help drive the country’s economic value,” he said, underlining the accessibility of digital skills for the younger generation.

He emphasised the government's commitment to supporting the industry, citing the leadership of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Chantorongthong, who is also DE minister.

“Both the PM and Prasert are ready to embrace new things and committed to fully supporting them," Panthanu said.

This optimism is backed by the projected growth of the global esports industry, as reported by Newzoo: Global Esports & Live Streaming Market Report 2022. The report estimates that the value of the industry will reach US$2.285 billion by 2025, up from $1.3 billion in 2022.

Depa president Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin acknowledged past shortcomings in the development of the esports industry. He explained that depa ESPORTS aims to act as an “Esports Sandbox”, providing a platform for learning, understanding and experimentation within the industry.

“Depa intends to systematically promote the esports and gaming industry and encourage Thai society to understand and accept it,” he said.

He mentioned potential future collaborations with the private sector in areas like tourism, sports, investment, education and technological innovation.

