VALORANT Masters 2025 coming to Bangkok

Lor believes VALORANT Masters 2025 will further elevate Thailand’s status as a key player in the global esports scene and solidify its position as an emerging market in the rapidly growing esports industry.

He also believes the event will benefit Thai tourism, supported by public and private sectors, sponsors and attendees.

According to Statista, Asia’s esports industry is projected to generate US$1.5 billion (51.4 billion baht) in revenue by 2027, up 36% from 2023. Southeast Asia is experiencing rapid growth thanks to its young population, widespread internet connectivity and the rise of talented esports athletes, he said.

“In Thailand, the esports industry has seen significant expansion, supported by both public and private sectors, and various events have been organised to provide a platform for esports athletes to showcase their skills and engage with esports fans,” Lor noted.

The Trade Policy and Strategy Office projects that participants in esports competitions will nearly double from 9.8 million in 2021 to 18.7 million by 2027. The number of esports fans and viewers in Thailand is also rising, he said.

To foster the esports ecosystem in Thailand, Lor said the US-based Riot Games is employing a localisation strategy by engaging the target audience through VALORANT and organising activities to enhance the gaming experience, encourage participation and promote competition.

This strategy, he said, provides Thai gamers with opportunities to showcase their skills, develop their abilities and progress to higher levels of competition in regional or global tournaments.

“Considering these key factors, I am confident that VALORANT Masters Bangkok will be a resounding success,” he said, adding that it will not just stimulate the growth of esports in Thailand but also enhance its recognition as a sport eagerly anticipated by the Thai people.