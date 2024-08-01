Samyan has transformed!! “AIS eSports STUDIO Samyan Mitrtown”

This time, we aim to transform AIS eSports STUDIO at Samyan Mitrtown to the next level with the Ultimate Gaming Experience, reinforcing our position as the No.1 Esports Community Hub in Southeast Asia. Gamers can enjoy the best gaming experience with fiber broadband at 5000/5000 Mbps, offering speed, power, stability, and lag-free performance. Alongside AIS 5G and Wi-Fi, we bring the best and most advanced gaming technology, including high-end gaming PCs and professional-grade gaming gear. Our setup features the latest powerful computers with INTEL CORE i7-14700KF processors and top-tier VGA GALAX RTX 4080 SUPER SG PCI-E 16GB GDDR6X graphics cards, paired with the highly realistic Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 28” 4K 144Hz monitors, and specially designed Secretlab chairs for maximum flexibility and ergonomic support, allowing gamers to fully unleash their potential.

AIS eSports STUDIO at Samyan Mitrtown has also prepared special experiences in collaboration with the world-renowned game developer Riot Games, officially partnering with AIS as the sole partner in Thailand. Gamers can experience top-tier games such as League of Legends, VALORANT, and Teamfight Tactics exclusively at AIS eSports STUDIO.

Supawit Supakornpichan, Brand Manager for MOBA and Teamfight Tactics at Riot Games Thailand, said, "The collaboration with AIS eSports STUDIO is one of Riot Games Thailand's key strategies, recognizing that part of the League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics player base enjoys gaming with their friends or meeting new friends at internet cafes. We then offer special benefits to gamers at AIS eSports STUDIO, such as unlocking skins and champions in the game and a 20% XP bonus boost, which has been well received. We hope this collaboration will be the start of many great activities in the future to grow the player base in Thailand and strengthen the Riot Games community."

To celebrate this grand transformation, AIS eSports STUDIO at Samyan Mitrtown is offering "free play" for 2 hours per person from July 31, 2024, at 14:00 until August 2, 2024, at 23:59. Stay tuned for more details and updates on this transformation at Facebook AIS Esports: https://www.facebook.com/AISeSports.

#AISeSports #AISeSportsSTUDIO #UltimateUpgradeSTUDIO #สามย่านแปลงร่างแล้ว