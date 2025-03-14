FA Thailand moves to sue ex-President Somyot over debt

Nualphan "Madam Pang" Lamsam, President of the Football Association of Thailand (FA Thailand), has called an urgent executive board meeting on Friday (March 14), at the FA Thailand headquarters in Hua Mak.

The meeting aims to discuss key agenda items, particularly the approval of legal action against former FA Thailand President Pol Gen Somyot "Big Odd" Poompanmuang and the previous administration.

This follows a Supreme Court ruling on March 6, 2025, in a lawsuit filed by Siam Sport Syndicate Public Company Limited against FA Thailand. The court ordered FA Thailand to pay 360 million baht in damages plus interest from the filing date until full payment is made.

The dispute originated under the previous administration, before the current board took office and assumed its responsibilities.