FA Thailand moves to sue ex-President Somyot over debt

Nualphan "Madam Pang" Lamsam, President of the Football Association of Thailand (FA Thailand), has called an urgent executive board meeting on Friday (March 14), at the FA Thailand headquarters in Hua Mak.
The meeting aims to discuss key agenda items, particularly the approval of legal action against former FA Thailand President Pol Gen Somyot "Big Odd" Poompanmuang and the previous administration.
This follows a Supreme Court ruling on March 6, 2025, in a lawsuit filed by Siam Sport Syndicate Public Company Limited against FA Thailand. The court ordered FA Thailand to pay 360 million baht in damages plus interest from the filing date until full payment is made.
The dispute originated under the previous administration, before the current board took office and assumed its responsibilities.
At the meeting, the executive board, by a majority vote exceeding half of its members, approved the proposal by Madam Pang to pursue legal action against Somyot and the previous administration.
The board also approved hiring legal experts to handle the lawsuit until the judicial process is completed.
Additionally, Madam Pang proposed a special campaign, "Thais Love Thai Football," which also received board approval. The campaign aims to raise funds to support FA Thailand, help settle the legal debt, and develop the Thai national football team across all levels.
The campaign consists of three key initiatives:
Selling "Thais Love Thai Football" T-shirts
Accepting donations, with double tax deductions for contributors
Fundraising activities in collaboration with private sector partners and affiliates, including charity events such as concerts, stage performances, and friendly football matches.
Further details will be announced by FA Thailand in due course.
Meanwhile, Big Odd has formally requested Madam Pang to provide copies of FA Thailand’s financial records after being accused of receiving THB 1 million per month, totaling THB 32 million, from the association.
Madam Pang claimed that Big Odd stated he had returned the money as a donation, but FA Thailand has yet to find evidence of such a contribution.
Speaking to reporters, Big Odd asserted that during his tenure, he received a salary and meeting allowances in accordance with regulations but not as much as Madam Pang alleged.
He also reiterated that he had donated the money back to the association since 2017 and is now requesting related financial documents to verify Madam Pang’s claims.