Myanmar to choose president at Friday's parliamentary sitting

After a disputed election in December and January, Myanmar’s parliament is due to meet on Friday to select a president from three vice-presidential nominees, with former junta leader Min Aung Hlaing among those in contention.

House Speaker Aung Lin Dwe told lawmakers on Thursday that the decision would be made at a joint sitting of the upper and lower houses at 10am local time (0330 GMT). Military-appointed members of parliament will also take part in the session.

Min Aung Hlaing, 69, was nominated on Monday by a member of the lower house. He stepped down as Myanmar’s top military commander on the same day, bringing to an end a 15-year tenure in the post.

The other two vice-presidential nominees were put forward separately by the upper house and the bloc of military representatives in parliament. The president will be chosen from those three candidates.