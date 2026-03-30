Min Aung Hlaing steps down as army chief and moves towards Myanmar presidency

Myanmar coup leader Min Aung Hlaing stepped down as commander-in-chief of the armed forces on Monday, March 30, 2026, in a move widely seen as paving the way for him to become the country’s next president following the first election held since the 2021 military takeover.

The 69-year-old general, who has led Myanmar’s military since 2011 and orchestrated the coup that toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, was nominated by lawmakers in the newly convened lower house as one of two vice-presidential candidates. Under Myanmar’s system, the upper house and the military bloc will also put forward nominees, with the president then to be chosen from the three candidates in a later parliamentary vote. No date for that vote has yet been announced.





The move follows a controversial election held amid intense conflict in December and January. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party emerged victorious, but the poll was widely dismissed by the United Nations and many Western countries as lacking legitimacy.

Reuters reported that Min Aung Hlaing has long harboured ambitions to become president, even as Myanmar’s post-coup civil war has badly eroded the military’s prestige and weakened its grip on the country. Independent analyst Htin Kyaw Aye said this had always been Min Aung Hlaing’s objective, with the shift representing a transition from control as military ruler to control under the title of president.