Thailand clarifies oil exports to Lao PDR and Myanmar amid crisis

As Thai people face fuel shortages at filling stations and the government tries to manage the crisis through a series of emergency measures and orders, attention has turned to how the country is handling the situation.

On the issue of oil shortages, which could arise if the war in the Middle East drags on and affects oil production and exports from the region through the Strait of Hormuz, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has signed an order banning oil exports to foreign countries, except for Lao PDR and Myanmar.

Even so, questions remain over why Thailand is still sending around 5 million litres of oil a day to Lao PDR and Myanmar during a crisis.

The issue became clearer after a briefing by the government centre monitoring the fighting in the Middle East, which said that, apart from Thailand’s contractual commitments to both countries, the move is also part of an energy management strategy, particularly as the cost of fuel for electricity generation could rise sharply after spot LNG prices increased from US$10 per million BTU to US$25 per million BTU.