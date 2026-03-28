Bangkok eyes May 1 reopening of ‘Green Bridge’ link between Lumpini and Benjakitti as energy crisis slows works

Deputy Bangkok Governor Jakkapan Phiewngam, together with executives from the Environment Department, inspected progress on the Lumpini Park (Green Bridge) upgrade project in Pathum Wan, following a previous site visit in February. The team received an update and pressed for faster implementation from Sirilert Corporation Co., Ltd., the project contractor.

The Green Bridge improvement project has a 360-day timeline, with the contract scheduled to end on May 11, 2026. The scope includes demolition of the former radio station building, construction of a 250-metre Green Bridge connection, upgrades to utility buildings, and surrounding landscape improvements.

The latest assessment puts construction progress at 73.94%, below the planned 83.91%, resulting in an accumulated delay of 9.97 percentage points.

Officials said the main cause of delay has been the impact of the energy crisis, particularly periods of fuel shortages, which disrupted the transport of construction materials and reduced the effectiveness of heavy machinery. In addition, shortages of petroleum-based chemicals and paint in the market have extended procurement lead times, affecting the overall construction supply chain.