HRH Princess Sirindhorn marks birthday with merit-making ceremony

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on Wednesday took part in a merit-making ceremony to release cattle and aquatic animals on the occasion of her birthday anniversary at Tha Wasukri in Bangkok’s Dusit district.

The ceremony took place at 8.32am on April 2, 2026, with the Princess presiding over the release of one pair of cows and 590,000 freshwater fish.

During the ceremony, she sprinkled holy water on the cattle before releasing them. The pair of cows was then bestowed on the family of farmer Saksit Saenboonsri of Nong Phue subdistrict, Mueang Suang district, Roi Et province, to be raised for breeding and productivity expansion under the Royal Initiative Cattle-Buffalo Bank for Farmers Project.