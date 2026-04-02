HRH Princess Sirindhorn marks birthday with merit-making ceremony

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on Wednesday took part in a merit-making ceremony to release cattle and aquatic animals on the occasion of her birthday anniversary at Tha Wasukri in Bangkok’s Dusit district.
The ceremony took place at 8.32am on April 2, 2026, with the Princess presiding over the release of one pair of cows and 590,000 freshwater fish.
During the ceremony, she sprinkled holy water on the cattle before releasing them. The pair of cows was then bestowed on the family of farmer Saksit Saenboonsri of Nong Phue subdistrict, Mueang Suang district, Roi Et province, to be raised for breeding and productivity expansion under the Royal Initiative Cattle-Buffalo Bank for Farmers Project.
She also sprinkled holy water on the fish tank, cut the ceremonial ribbon and released 590,000 freshwater fish into the Chao Phraya River. The fish, provided by the Department of Fisheries, included silver barb, golden barb, Thai carp, black-banded trevally, white sardine, mud carp, Java barb, striped catfish and spiny eel.
The release was aimed at allowing the fish to grow and breed naturally while helping maintain ecological balance in the river system.
On the occasion, the Princess also granted an audience to the director-general of the Department of Livestock Development and the director-general of the Department of Fisheries, along with executives and civil servants, who offered their good wishes for her birthday anniversary.