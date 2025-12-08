Thailand sets 6pm ceasefire deadline, warns of maximum military response

The Thai government issued a formal warning to the Cambodian government and armed forces on Monday (December 8), demanding an immediate halt to all heavy-weapons fire across the border and setting a clear ceasefire deadline of 6pm.
The ultimatum followed a 2.30pm briefing on the Thai–Cambodian border tensions by the government spokesman, during which Thailand issued a strong condemnation of Cambodia’s actions.
According to the government, heavy artillery and rocket fire from Cambodian territory have landed in civilian areas in Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket and Surin provinces, damaging homes and property in several locations.
The statement said that firing heavy weapons, including artillery and rockets, into Thai communities constitutes a violation of Thailand’s sovereignty and a grave threat to civilian lives, which Thailand “cannot accept”.
If Cambodia defies the deadline and even a single round lands on the Thai side after 6pm, the government has authorised the Royal Thai Armed Forces to respond immediately.
The authorised response includes exercising Thailand’s “highest level of self-defence” and conducting military operations to neutralise the sources of the threat, such as firing bases and support units inside Cambodian territory, without the need for further approval.
Clashes intensify ahead of ultimatum
Border clashes escalated from the early hours of Monday, when Cambodian forces allegedly initiated fire in several areas.
Indirect fire was reportedly directed at Thai positions in the Chong An Ma area, with supporting fire aimed towards Buriram airport and Prasat Hospital in Surin province on the Thai side.
The use of heavy weapons, which began at around 5am, has resulted in the death of at least one Thai soldier.
Thai forces responded by deploying fighter aircraft to strike Cambodian military positions, in what the government described as a necessary action to prevent further casualties and as a proportionate act of self-defence in line with rules of engagement and international norms.
The prime minister reiterated that Thailand seeks peace but will not allow any encroachment on its sovereignty and is prepared to take all necessary measures to protect the country and its people.
The government said it is pursuing diplomatic channels in parallel with military operations in the field to prevent further escalation.
Authorities urged residents in border areas to strictly follow instructions from the Internal Security Operations Command and local community leaders.
The government also stressed that the Thai armed forces have the situation under control and have contingency plans in place to deal with any emergency.