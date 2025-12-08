Thailand sets 6pm ceasefire deadline, warns of maximum military response

The Thai government issued a formal warning to the Cambodian government and armed forces on Monday (December 8), demanding an immediate halt to all heavy-weapons fire across the border and setting a clear ceasefire deadline of 6pm.

The ultimatum followed a 2.30pm briefing on the Thai–Cambodian border tensions by the government spokesman, during which Thailand issued a strong condemnation of Cambodia’s actions.

According to the government, heavy artillery and rocket fire from Cambodian territory have landed in civilian areas in Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket and Surin provinces, damaging homes and property in several locations.

The statement said that firing heavy weapons, including artillery and rockets, into Thai communities constitutes a violation of Thailand’s sovereignty and a grave threat to civilian lives, which Thailand “cannot accept”.

If Cambodia defies the deadline and even a single round lands on the Thai side after 6pm, the government has authorised the Royal Thai Armed Forces to respond immediately.

The authorised response includes exercising Thailand’s “highest level of self-defence” and conducting military operations to neutralise the sources of the threat, such as firing bases and support units inside Cambodian territory, without the need for further approval.