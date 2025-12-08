Government slams Hun Sen over ‘scammer-style’ use of old Anutin photo

Siripong reiterated that the photograph was taken during one of Anutin’s past visits to Cambodia, before the current border tensions arose.

Asked whether he believed Hun Sen might have more photos in reserve, Siripong said this was not a concern.

“If you look at the images, they simply show normal relations — going to a restaurant, visiting a temple. It is not as if he was walking into someone’s bedroom. The relationship was never that intimate,” he said.

On concerns that the controversy could further erode public trust in the government, Siripong acknowledged that some people support the administration while others do not, calling this a matter of individual attitude.

However, he again appealed for confidence in the military and the Foreign Ministry, saying the government’s visible stance showed its full backing for the actions taken by those agencies to protect the country’s interests.

Siripong was also asked whether this would be a good opportunity to counter previous allegations that members of the Bhumjaithai Party had invested in casinos.

He dismissed that notion, saying: “This is not about that. All of this began on their side. Their actions have directly threatened lives. From the images of our soldiers who were shot, we can see that without body armour one of them would likely have been killed.”

He stressed that while Thailand had superior military capability, it was still responding proportionately.

“This is about sovereignty. It is a long-festering issue. Thais have been asking for years when it will finally end. The government believes that this time it must be brought to an end,” he concluded.