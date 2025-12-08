KKP Warns Thailand Risks Falling to Fifth in ASEAN as Deindustrialisation Accelerates

Economists sound alarm over structural headwinds threatening long-term growth prospects amid weakening manufacturing sector.
Thailand faces the prospect of sliding from second to fifth place amongst ASEAN economies within years as its industrial base shrinks faster than it can develop alternative growth engines, economists at Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group warned on Monday.
Chief economist Pipat Luengnaruemitchai painted a sobering picture of an economy caught between fading traditional strengths and absent new drivers, forecasting GDP growth of just 1.6% in 2026, down from an estimated 2.0% this year.
"We use the term 'old blessings are weakening, new blessings have not arrived,'" Pipat told reporters. "This situation is likely to continue in 2026."
The warning comes as KKP Research identifies a concerning disconnect between Thailand's export figures and actual industrial production.
Whilst exports have grown by double digits excluding gold, the Manufacturing Production Index expanded by merely 1%, suggesting that much of the trade activity represents trans-shipment rather than genuine domestic production.
"We are currently the second-largest GDP in ASEAN, but in a few years, we will drop to fifth place," Pipat cautioned, noting that Thailand's GDP per capita of approximately $7,000 is being rapidly overtaken by the Philippines and Vietnam whilst falling further behind Singapore, which is growing at twice Thailand's rate.
The Deindustrialisation Dilemma
KKP economist Lattakit Lapudomkarn presented research highlighting Thailand's premature deindustrialisation—a phenomenon where the manufacturing sector contracts before the country reaches high-income status, undermining its ability to catch up with developed economies.
"We are entering a state where the industrial sector is contracting whilst we grow in the service sector instead," Lattakit explained. "The service sector that has grown to replace the industrial sector appears to be a low value-added service."
The research reveals that Thailand's industrial sector is shrinking at income levels far below where developed Asian economies like South Korea, Singapore, and Japan experienced similar transitions.
Manufacturing employment stands at just 15% of the workforce, compared with 25-30% in developed nations at equivalent income stages.
The timing proves particularly problematic as Thailand's labour force peaked in 2015 and its investment-to-GDP ratio has plummeted from 40% before the 1997 Asian financial crisis to just 21% today.
With both labour and capital unable to drive growth, the country's hopes rest on improving Total Factor Productivity—precisely the area where a weakening industrial base poses the greatest threat.
Structural Pressures Mount
Several structural factors are accelerating Thailand's industrial decline. Chinese overcapacity has flooded global markets with cheap goods, pushing Thailand's trade deficit with China to an additional $20 billion annually post-COVID.
In the automotive sector, electric vehicles from China now account for nearly 20% of new car registrations, up from 10% previously, undermining Thailand's traditional role as a production hub for Japanese manufacturers.
"The property sector crisis, overcapacity and deflation, and geopolitical tech rivalry" represent China's "three illnesses" that are reverberating across the region, Pipat noted, with Chinese deflation potentially exporting price pressures that further squeeze ASEAN manufacturers.
Meanwhile, Thailand's pivot towards tourism as an alternative growth engine shows signs of exhaustion.
Tourist arrivals are stabilising near pre-COVID levels, but the absence of 11 million Chinese tourists compared with 2019 means the sector can no longer single-handedly sustain economic expansion.
The situation has been exacerbated by Chinese visa liberalisation, which has tripled Thai outbound tourism to China from 500,000 to over 2 million annually, whilst Chinese arrivals to Thailand remain at just 40% of pre-pandemic levels.
Credit Crunch Compounds Woes
A vicious cycle is taking hold as weak economic growth prompts banks to restrict lending, which in turn further dampens consumption and investment.
SME credit growth has been negative for 13 consecutive quarters, whilst sales of long-term assets such as houses and cars continue declining—a trend reflecting both credit constraints and unfavourable demographics from a shrinking working-age population.
"Weak economy leads to banks restricting credit, which leads to weaker consumption in cars and housing, which further weakens the economy," Pipat explained.
Policy Options Narrow
The government's room for manoeuvre is severely constrained. Public debt is projected to approach 70% of GDP, limiting fiscal stimulus capacity, whilst the medium-term fiscal framework caps spending growth at less than 1%.
This has prompted discussions about expanding the tax base to boost revenue.
On monetary policy, Pipat believes the Bank of Thailand has scope for further interest rate cuts, potentially beginning in December.
However, he cautioned that rate reductions alone cannot address Thailand's deep-seated structural challenges, emphasising instead the need to improve the transmission mechanism to ensure banks actually lend.
Three-Pronged Strategy Needed
KKP Research proposes a three-pronged strategy to navigate the economic transition.
First, policymakers must identify which industries retain competitive potential and support their innovation capabilities.
Second, Thailand must attract foreign direct investment in genuinely productive industries whilst developing high-value services such as IT outsourcing, financial services, and technology exports—sectors where countries like India, Singapore, and Ireland have excelled.
Third, the country must prepare its infrastructure and human capital for economic transformation through education reform, labour upskilling, and potentially easing restrictions on skilled foreign workers, alongside improvements in business facilitation and reductions in corruption.
"In a changing global environment, hoping to rely on the same old engines for Thailand's economic growth may no longer work," the research warns. "If Thailand does not prepare well to cope, we are going to face a situation where economic growth keeps deteriorating."
Global Context: K-Shaped Trajectory
Pipat's global outlook for 2026 anticipates continued "K-shaped growth and K-shaped risk," with the US economy expected to expand around 2.5%—above its potential rate—driven by artificial intelligence optimism and related capital expenditure.
However, he identified four major global risks: the possibility that massive AI investments fail to generate adequate returns, diminishing liquidity as central banks end quantitative easing, China's "three illnesses," and the mounting developed-market debt crisis, particularly in Japan where debt exceeds 220% of GDP.
The IMF projects that whilst developed economies will maintain growth near 1.5-1.6%, emerging markets will slow from 4.8% in 2024 to 3.8% by 2030—a reversal of the traditional pattern where developing nations grow faster than their advanced counterparts.
For Thailand, the message from KKP is clear: without urgent action to address its structural challenges and develop new sources of competitive advantage, the country risks being trapped in middle-income status as the industrial foundations that lifted it from poverty continue to erode.