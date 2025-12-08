KKP Warns Thailand Risks Falling to Fifth in ASEAN as Deindustrialisation Accelerates

Economists sound alarm over structural headwinds threatening long-term growth prospects amid weakening manufacturing sector.

Thailand faces the prospect of sliding from second to fifth place amongst ASEAN economies within years as its industrial base shrinks faster than it can develop alternative growth engines, economists at Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group warned on Monday.

Chief economist Pipat Luengnaruemitchai painted a sobering picture of an economy caught between fading traditional strengths and absent new drivers, forecasting GDP growth of just 1.6% in 2026, down from an estimated 2.0% this year.

"We use the term 'old blessings are weakening, new blessings have not arrived,'" Pipat told reporters. "This situation is likely to continue in 2026."



The warning comes as KKP Research identifies a concerning disconnect between Thailand's export figures and actual industrial production.

Whilst exports have grown by double digits excluding gold, the Manufacturing Production Index expanded by merely 1%, suggesting that much of the trade activity represents trans-shipment rather than genuine domestic production.

"We are currently the second-largest GDP in ASEAN, but in a few years, we will drop to fifth place," Pipat cautioned, noting that Thailand's GDP per capita of approximately $7,000 is being rapidly overtaken by the Philippines and Vietnam whilst falling further behind Singapore, which is growing at twice Thailand's rate.



