Anutin rules out talks, demands Cambodia meet thai terms

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, speaking about the escalating conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, emphasised the Thai government’s hardline stance after Cambodian forces had opened fire first.
He declared that he “did not remember” the “joint declaration” previously made with Cambodia — a stark signal that past agreements are no longer regarded as binding.
Speaking at Government House in Bangkok on Monday (December 8), Anutin said the current confrontation along the Thai–Cambodian border would not be resolved through talks. He insisted that Thailand’s military response was meant to make it clear that Cambodia must not violate Thai sovereignty.
“Our response is not a signal. It is a response to make it clear that they must not threaten Thailand’s sovereignty,” he said.
“From now on, there will be no negotiations of any kind. If the fighting is to stop, Cambodia must follow the course of action set by Thailand.”
Asked whether military operations would have to be carried out decisively until a clear conclusion is reached, Anutin replied that the armed forces already had their own plans. He reiterated that the priority was to safeguard Thailand’s sovereignty, honour and the safety of its people.
On how long it would take to bring the situation under control, the prime minister declined to give any time frame, saying this was a matter of strategy.
“If we disclose that, it will not be good for the country,” he said. “In matters of combat, national defence and readiness, many things must remain strictly confidential.”
Anutin was also asked about the joint declaration between Thailand and Cambodia signed in Malaysia, and whether it still applied in the current context. He answered briefly: “No. I do not remember it.”
Anutin has rejected foreign media reports suggesting that Thailand fired the first shots in the latest clashes with Cambodia, insisting the kingdom has consistently acted as a peace-loving nation under provocation.
Anutin said Thailand had “proved in every forum” that it was not the aggressor in the border conflict, adding that it had submitted evidence and documents to international organisations.
“We are confident we have proved and affirmed that we are not the aggressor, and we will never allow anyone to encroach on us.”
Asked whether domestic political groups should suspend efforts to seek investigations into the government’s handling of the crisis, Anutin said that question should be directed at those behind such moves.
He stressed that his duty as prime minister and national leader was to safeguard Thai territory and sovereignty.
Anutin also dismissed speculation that the conflict might influence the timing of a possible House dissolution, saying the issues were unrelated. He explained that all orders issued in response to the situation had been made in his capacity as head of government and in line with legal procedures.
The prime minister said he had not spoken with US President Donald Trump or Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim since the clashes began, describing the confrontation as a matter strictly between Thailand and the opposing country.
He also said he was not worried about any impact on trade or tariff negotiations with the United States.
“If anyone wants to ask Thailand to do something, I appeal to them: those who are witnesses should go and tell the party that is attacking Thailand to stop first,” Anutin said.
“They should not simply tell us to keep enduring, to stop, or to act alone. That time has passed. If they truly want this to stop, they must tell the aggressor to stop.”