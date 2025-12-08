Anutin rules out talks, demands Cambodia meet thai terms

Anutin has rejected foreign media reports suggesting that Thailand fired the first shots in the latest clashes with Cambodia, insisting the kingdom has consistently acted as a peace-loving nation under provocation.

Anutin said Thailand had “proved in every forum” that it was not the aggressor in the border conflict, adding that it had submitted evidence and documents to international organisations.

“We are confident we have proved and affirmed that we are not the aggressor, and we will never allow anyone to encroach on us.”

Asked whether domestic political groups should suspend efforts to seek investigations into the government’s handling of the crisis, Anutin said that question should be directed at those behind such moves.

He stressed that his duty as prime minister and national leader was to safeguard Thai territory and sovereignty.

Anutin also dismissed speculation that the conflict might influence the timing of a possible House dissolution, saying the issues were unrelated. He explained that all orders issued in response to the situation had been made in his capacity as head of government and in line with legal procedures.

The prime minister said he had not spoken with US President Donald Trump or Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim since the clashes began, describing the confrontation as a matter strictly between Thailand and the opposing country.

He also said he was not worried about any impact on trade or tariff negotiations with the United States.

“If anyone wants to ask Thailand to do something, I appeal to them: those who are witnesses should go and tell the party that is attacking Thailand to stop first,” Anutin said.

“They should not simply tell us to keep enduring, to stop, or to act alone. That time has passed. If they truly want this to stop, they must tell the aggressor to stop.”