Anutin orders military to defend sovereignty amid rising Thai–Cambodian clash risk

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2025

Government spokesman says Anutin has instructed the military to protect national sovereignty and ensure public safety, warning that Thai–Cambodian border clashes could intensify.

  • The order was issued in response to a border confrontation where Cambodian and Thai forces exchanged fire.
  • Thailand's Prime Minister has commanded the Defence Ministry and armed forces to safeguard the nation's sovereignty.
  • The directive also includes protecting civilians, with provincial governors instructed to help evacuate residents to safe shelters.
  • Military units along the border remain on high alert as the situation is considered unpredictable and at risk of further escalation.

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the prime minister has been closely monitoring the latest border confrontation after Cambodian forces opened fire in the Phu Pa Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area, prompting the Second Army Area to return fire. 

The exchange continued for some time before easing.

 

“The prime minister has been fully briefed and has ordered the Defence Ministry and the armed forces to safeguard Thailand’s sovereignty and protect civilians. He also instructed provincial governors to assist residents in evacuating to safe shelters, following established procedures,” Siripong said.

Authorities urged people living in border districts of the four provinces — Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani — to relocate to designated evacuation centres for their safety.

 

Local units remain on high alert, he added, as conditions along the frontier remain unpredictable and further escalation cannot be ruled out.

