Anutin, Nattapon to visit Thai–Cambodian border after clash

On Sunday, December 7, Prime Minister’s Secretary-General Traisuree Taisaranakul announced that on Monday, December 8, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also interior minister, and Defence Minister General Nattapon Nakpanich will travel to four Thai provinces along the Cambodian border.

The delegation is scheduled to visit Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Surin and Buri Ram to assess the security situation, rear-area protection measures and arrangements to support residents in high-risk zones.

The visit follows a clash on Sunday in the Phu Pha Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area, where Thai and Cambodian forces exchanged fire. The incident prompted a sharp increase in readiness across the border region, with the Second Army Area issuing evacuation advisories for residents in the four frontier provinces.