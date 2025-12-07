Anutin, Nattapon to visit Thai–Cambodian border after clash

On Sunday, December 7, Prime Minister’s Secretary-General Traisuree Taisaranakul announced that on Monday, December 8, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also interior minister, and Defence Minister General Nattapon Nakpanich will travel to four Thai provinces along the Cambodian border.
The delegation is scheduled to visit Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Surin and Buri Ram to assess the security situation, rear-area protection measures and arrangements to support residents in high-risk zones.
The visit follows a clash on Sunday in the Phu Pha Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area, where Thai and Cambodian forces exchanged fire. The incident prompted a sharp increase in readiness across the border region, with the Second Army Area issuing evacuation advisories for residents in the four frontier provinces.
Traisuree said Anutin has been receiving continuous updates and expressed concern for front-line troops as well as civilians in the border provinces.
He instructed all agencies to fully integrate their security and public-safety efforts, and decided to travel to the area swiftly in order to receive first-hand briefings from military and civil authorities and shape support measures in line with the evolving situation.
“The prime minister has ordered the armed forces to give full support to front-line personnel, and instructed provincial authorities to prepare systems to receive residents from at-risk areas, especially evacuation shelters under existing plans,” Traisuree said.
“This visit is aimed at assessing the situation and preparing further measures in case tensions increase.”
According to information from the Second Army Area, the clash began at 2.15pm when Cambodian troops reportedly opened fire first in the Phu Pha Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area, prompting Thai forces to return fire.
The exchange ended at about 2.50pm, but the situation is still regarded as highly uncertain. Units in the area remain on high alert, and two Thai soldiers have been reported wounded.
The Second Army Area’s operations centre has advised residents in the four border provinces to evacuate in line with established plans for maximum safety.
During Monday’s visit, the prime minister is expected to discuss additional measures to manage emerging risks and strengthen support mechanisms for affected communities.