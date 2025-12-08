Public Health Ministry evacuates patients from ‘red zone’ border hospitals in four provinces

The minister said there have so far been no reports of civilian injuries on the Thai side. He will chair a meeting at 3pm with Health Ministry inspectors and hospital directors to update information and tighten measures in anticipation of possible further escalation, stressing that health-sector actions must align with military assessments of the security situation.

Pattana added that residents have been ordered to move to temporary evacuation centres in safer zones. The ministry has drawn on preparations from the previous round of tensions and already has medicines, medical supplies and equipment for evacuation centres in place, so there is currently no need to open public donation channels from outside the affected areas.

Asked about reports that hospitals in Buri Ram and the provincial airport could be targeted, he said there had been no official confirmation from the field that such facilities were designated as primary targets. While rumours had mentioned Prasat Hospital in Surin, he explained that the hospital is actually located in what is classed as the pink zone, which is already included in the evacuation plan.

On whether the ministry, as a medical agency, should issue its own statement under international norms to protect health facilities from attack, Pattana said it would first have to wait for the national-level response and the degree of action taken by central government. Any formal condemnations or diplomatic moves would follow the Foreign Ministry’s escalation framework, he noted, adding that tensions from previous clashes were already at a very high level.

“But I have been thinking that, beyond providing treatment, we should also consider how to express our stance,” he said. “However, I would like higher-level agencies to speak out first to some extent. If Cambodia were to regard medical facilities as targets, that would only underline whether the existing agreements are really being observed in practice.”