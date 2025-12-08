Public Health Ministry evacuates patients from ‘red zone’ border hospitals in four provinces

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat has outlined emergency measures in response to escalating clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border, confirming that in-patients have already been evacuated from high-risk “red zone” hospitals in four provinces since last night. Kantharalak Hospital has moved the largest number, with more than 120 patients transferred.
On December 8, Pattana said the ministry had reactivated and updated contingency plans used during previous episodes of heavy border fighting. Under the plan, areas are divided into three main risk zones:
He said in-patients have now been evacuated from hospitals in the red zone in four provinces. These include Nam Khun Hospital, Nam Yuen Hospital and Na Chaluai Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani; Kantharalak Hospital in Si Sa Ket; Phanom Dong Rak Chalerm Phra Kiat 80 Phansa Hospital in Surin; and Lahan Sai Hospital and Ban Kruat Hospital in Buri Ram. The Public Health Ministry will continue to adjust its response in line with the rapidly changing situation, he added.
Pattana said the evacuation of patients from red-zone hospitals began last night. Kantharalak Hospital has evacuated the most patients, with about 120 moved to safer hospitals. A further 120 or so patients with minor conditions have been discharged home, while remaining cases have been distributed to community hospitals in safer areas.
On the deployment of medical staff to frontline areas, he said safety must be assessed first. For now, local medical teams are in place, supported by district-level rapid medical emergency response units (Mini MERT), full Medical Emergency Response Teams (MERT) set up specifically to handle disasters and medical emergencies, and Mental Health Crisis Assessment and Treatment Teams (MCATT) to provide psychological support for those affected.
The minister said there have so far been no reports of civilian injuries on the Thai side. He will chair a meeting at 3pm with Health Ministry inspectors and hospital directors to update information and tighten measures in anticipation of possible further escalation, stressing that health-sector actions must align with military assessments of the security situation.
Pattana added that residents have been ordered to move to temporary evacuation centres in safer zones. The ministry has drawn on preparations from the previous round of tensions and already has medicines, medical supplies and equipment for evacuation centres in place, so there is currently no need to open public donation channels from outside the affected areas.
Asked about reports that hospitals in Buri Ram and the provincial airport could be targeted, he said there had been no official confirmation from the field that such facilities were designated as primary targets. While rumours had mentioned Prasat Hospital in Surin, he explained that the hospital is actually located in what is classed as the pink zone, which is already included in the evacuation plan.
On whether the ministry, as a medical agency, should issue its own statement under international norms to protect health facilities from attack, Pattana said it would first have to wait for the national-level response and the degree of action taken by central government. Any formal condemnations or diplomatic moves would follow the Foreign Ministry’s escalation framework, he noted, adding that tensions from previous clashes were already at a very high level.
“But I have been thinking that, beyond providing treatment, we should also consider how to express our stance,” he said. “However, I would like higher-level agencies to speak out first to some extent. If Cambodia were to regard medical facilities as targets, that would only underline whether the existing agreements are really being observed in practice.”